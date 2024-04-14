Return date projected for Texas Tech football's Behren Morton, Micah Hudson, Jalin Conyers

The Texas Tech football team wraps up the March and April portion of the off-season this coming week with the annual spring game in Midland. Then the Red Raiders will monitor the progress of players who missed all or most of spring practice.

Quarterback Behren Morton, wide receiver Micah Hudson and tight end Jalin Conyers are expected to be cleared by July 1, Tech coach Joey McGuire said Saturday after the team's second scrimmage.

Morton, recovering from the grade-3 AC joint sprain he suffered in September, was shut down after six practices this spring. Conyers, with a broken foot, and Hudson, recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, missed all of spring ball.

"All three of those guys, barring any setbacks, are expected to be cleared that first of July," McGuire said. "Jalin and Micah went to the doctor this week, and they're progressing great. Micah's fired up because he's getting to move around a lot and getting closer and closer to really running, and then Conyers got off his scooter and is now walking around, so it's going to be good to have those guys back."

More: Rotary Club of Lubbock honors former Texas Tech football player Tony Bradford

More: How Caleb Douglas, Josh Kelly connected with Texas Tech football

Defensive tackle James Hansen has missed all spring recovering from a calf strain. He's a 6-foot-2, 315-pound senior who transferred from Nevada in January and is expected to be a rotation piece.

"(The injury) put him out four-plus weeks," McGuire said. "He's been training with the strength staff and everything. When you look at the timetable, if we played a game in July, like July 1, we'd have everybody — that's fully released.

"I think there's going to be some guys in June that are almost there. Like Micah, Jalin, Behren, they're almost there, but they're not there. We feel like coming into July is going to be the time you're going to have everybody, when they're doing all their voluntary (workouts), they're running the show while we (coaches) are on vacation."

An early summer return would enable those players to get somewhat back up to speed for about a month before preseason practice begins. Tech opens the season Aug. 31 against Abilene Christian.

The spring game is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 20 at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland. Starting free safety Chapman Lewis appears doubtful for the game with a knee injury he suffered recently. Defensive tackle De'Braylon Carroll, a first-semester transfer from Rice, has been limited by a pectoral-muscle injury.

McGuire described both as not serious. He said Lewis should be back soon, but perhaps not for the spring game.

"We were kind of trying to gear him up to get this last week (of practice)," McGuire said. "I don't think he's there yet."

More: Three young Texas Tech football newcomers waste no time making their mark

More: John Curry up for whatever Texas Tech football needs from the former Coronado Mustang

With Lewis out, fellow sophomore Jordan Sanford has gone with the first team at free safety. McGuire said TCU transfer Javeon Wilcox and Joseph Plunk also have been playing that position, though Wilcox is projected to play boundary safety and compete with Marcus Ramon-Edwards for the No. 2 spot behind starter Julien (C.J.) Baskerville.

McGuire said Plunk had an interception during the two-minute drill portion of Saturday's scrimmage.

In other highlights Saturday, McGuire said Washington State transfer Josh Kelly and returning starter Coy Eakin caught touchdown passes. Eakin caught seven passes for a career-high 106 yards and a touchdown in Tech's 34-14 conquest of California in the Independence Bowl.

With Morton out, West Georgia transfer Cameran Brown, redshirt freshman Jake Strong and first-semester freshman Will Hammond have been rotating at quarterback. Brown was first to go with the first team on Saturday, and McGuire said Brown has completed 70.7 percent of his passes in more than 300 attempts this spring.

Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers missed spring practice with a broken foot. Conyers is one of a few key Red Raiders expected to be back working out this summer before preseason practice begins.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Return date projected for Behren Morton, Micah Hudson, Jalin Conyers