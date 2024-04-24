Who’s teeing off at Myrtle Beach’s first PGA Tour golf tournament? Here’s what we know

At 7 a.m. May 9, 2024, one golfer will make history.

They’ll stride up to the champions’ tee box at the first hole at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, look out at the course before them, and visualize their first swing.

Course Head Golf Professional Dennis Nicholl advised that one golfer use a driver or a three-wood. Regardless of which club they pick, that golfer will be the first to hit a golf ball in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic— the Grand Strand’s first PGA Tour tournament.

The question becomes who it will be and when the tournament competitors will be determined.

Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament Director Darren Nelson said the tournament field will be finalized May 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST. While the tournament will feature PGA golfers, attendees shouldn’t expect the Scottie Scheffler or Collin Morikawa’s of the tour to partake in the Grand Strand’s first PGA Tour Tournament.

The Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA signature event with a $20 million event purse held May 6-12, 2024, will occur at the same time as the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Nelson said in March 2024 that the Myrtle Beach Classic will feature golfers who finished outside of the final top 50 of the PGA Tour’s fall 2023 FedEx Cup rankings. This means the likes of Scheffler and Morikawa aren’t eligible for the Myrtle Beach Classic.