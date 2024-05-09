Softball roundup: Morris/CA easily sweeps Minnewaska in a doubleheader

May 8—GLENWOOD — The Morris/Chokio-Alberta softball team swept a West Central Conference doubleheader from Minnewaska on Wednesday.

The Tigers beat the Lakers 13-1 in five innings and 18-0 in four innings.

In Game 1, Laura Hottovy and Makenzie Konz led Morris/CA's 16-hit attack. Hottovy went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Konz was 3-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBis. Brianna Marty, Amaya Raths, Catherine Kehoe and Nora Boyle all added two hits apiece for the Tigers. Marty swatted a home run.

For Minnewaska, Allison Mogard was 1-for-2 with a home run and Emma Poegel was 1-for-2 with a double.

In Game 2, Morris/CA had 15 hits. Marty led the way by going 4-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.

For Minnewaska, Mogard was 1-for-2 and Poegel was 1-for-1.

Minnewaska next plays host to West Central Area for a West Central doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood.