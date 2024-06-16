Serbia vs England LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and buildup as Three Lions prepare for opener

England are taking on Serbia as their bid to win Euro 2024 begins in Gelsenkirchen tonight, ahead of further fixtures against Denmark and Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions come into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in a month’s time, and the manager has a raft of attacking talent to choose from after Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all produced stellar seasons for their clubs.

But they face a potentially tricky test at the start of Group C against a Serbian side with plenty of talent in their ranks, like Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Al Hilal duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Fenerbahce’s No10, Dusan Tadic.

England kick-off Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia, at 8pm BST

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to play in midfield with Declan Rice

John Stones should be fit but left-back Luke Shaw remains a doubt

England team news and predicted line-up against Serbia

10:49 , Jamie Braidwood

England are expected to be without Luke Shaw as the Manchester United left-back continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he could be an option from the bench after taking part in team training this week sooner than expected. Kieran Trippier will fill in on the left side of defence in Shaw’s absence.

John Stones has recovered from the minor illness which kept him out of training earlier this week. Jude Bellingham was given a week off after Real Madrid’s Champions League win and missed both of England’s warm-up matches, but is expected to be thrown straight back into action after joining up with the camp this week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to partner Declan Rice in England’s midfield.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England reacts during a training session (Getty Images)

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Albania were on the wrong end of the scoreline last night in the end, but they did make history against Italy!

Euro 2024 fixtures: Schedule, dates and kick-off times

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Euro 2024 is upon us, 24 nations having qualified each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage – but a handful of them dreaming of going the distance, hopeful of playing a full seven matches and triumphing in Berlin on 14 July.

Another summer of football action will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, each hoping to be the country which displaces Italy as reigning continental champions.

Here is the full schedule for Euro 2024, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form, with the knockout games and reports to be included as the tournament progresses.

Gareth Southgate wants fans to ‘have a brilliant time’ despite security fears

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate has urged England fans to celebrate football and enjoy their time at Euro 2024 with supporters from across the continent amid security fears surrounding their Group C opener against Serbia.

Police in Germany have described Sunday evening’s game as “high-risk”, with reports earlier in the week of Serbian ultras making their way to the region.

With England supporters travelling to a tournament en masse for the first time since 2016, all eyes will be on behaviour ahead of the game as much as the performance of the players on the pitch at the Veltins Arena.

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate names England squad’s four-man ‘leadership group’ at Euro 2024

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate has revealed young star Jude Bellingham is part of England’s new-look leadership group at Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old’s inexorable rise shows no signs of abating, with fine spells at boyhood team Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund followed by a dream start to life at Real Madrid.

Bellingham won LaLiga and the competition’s best player award in his first season with the Spanish giants, who he also helped win a 15th Champions League trophy at Wembley a fortnight ago.

John Stones ready to guide England to Euro 2024 glory after setbacks, surprises and near-misses

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

It has been a cruel few weeks for the senior players who have been the stalwarts of Gareth Southgate’s reign. They have been dropped and demoted, their feelings hurt sometimes while bodies have given way. John Stones had been a survivor of the Southgate cull, but there was a moment when it seemed he, too, would miss Euro 2024.

It came minutes into England’s final friendly against Iceland. A stricken Stones went down under a challenge from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson. “I knew it wasn’t my knee or my ankle, because of the mechanism in how I landed, it was almost like my big toe in the line straight down my foot and you think ‘I have fractured it’,” he recalled.

The curse of the metatarsal has hit England in the past, broken feet, or bones in feet, a factor in summer disappointments. It looked as though 2024 could be a throwback to 2002 or 2006. If Stones’ importance has risen amid the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, it looked as though Southgate could lose his only centre-back with World Cup or European Championship experience.

Gareth Southgate responds to Wayne Rooney criticism over ‘special’ Trent Alexander-Arnold role

09:15 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate says playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield is an “opportunity worth grasping” that could be “incredibly special”.

The England boss also detailed how he is still to decide on Luke Shaw’s fitness for Sunday’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Southgate came close to confirming Alexander-Arnold will start in midfield by enthusing about his ability there, in response to questions about Wayne Rooney’s criticism that he wouldn’t give the Liverpool star a central role.

“Everybody’s more than entitled to opinions, so that’s our world, we have to accept that,” Southgate said. “Then we have to go and show what we can do. I’m really happy. I spoke to Trent about playing in this role over a year ago. It’s something he’s been really keen to do.

Harry Kane reveals impact of trophy drought on England’s Euro 2024 chances

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Harry Kane believes he has a different kind of aura after his prolific first season at Bayern Munich but said his inability to win his first trophy of his career gives him still more hunger to triumph in Euro 2024.

The England captain scored 44 goals in 45 appearances in his debut season for Bayern, earning the European Golden Shoe for finding the net 36 times in the Bundesliga.

And he feels he has got more respect now as a player who has flourished at one of the biggest clubs around, rather than just as the local boy who scored for Tottenham.

He explained: “I’d say from an outside point of view, I’m probably respected more as one of the top strikers in the world.

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Euro 2024 and the build-up towards England’s first group game at the tournament - against Serbia, kicking off at 8pm BST.

Gareth Southgate’s bold squad selection has plenty excited that this attack-minded side could come together to go a step further than last time, when England reached the final but were beaten by Italy. Will it be different this time around?

It all starts with this first clash on the third day of action in Germany.