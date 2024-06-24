Copa América: USMNT cruises to businesslike win over Bolivia on goals from Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the team's Copa América opener against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images for USSF)

ARLINGTON, Texas — In its first of two pre-tests at the 2024 Copa América, the U.S. men’s national team wasted no time. It knew that with every passing scoreless minute, fans would grow restless; it knew that with every toothless possession, Bolivian confidence would grow. So, in the third minute of the USMNT’s Copa América opener here at AT&T Stadium, Christian Pulisic, Captain America, took control.

He curled a beauty into the top corner, and set an emphatic tone.

PULISIC WHAT A GOAL 😱🔥



WHAT A START FOR THE @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PaXw3NleF3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024

He preempted and blasted away any and all American concern.

Pulisic’s early goal kickstarted the USMNT to a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Sunday — and to what it hopes will be a prosperous tournament.

In many ways, the USMNT had to beat Bolivia, and simply did what it was told. The performance was more satisfactory than scintillating, more businesslike than thrilling or convincing. At times, it was boring, even dull.

But it was sufficient. After first-half momentum seemed to have fizzled, Folarin Balogun doubled the lead, and put Bolivia to bed.

After halftime, "U-S-A" chants began to chorus around JerryWorld, the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys. The wave rolled counter-clockwise, enlivening an atmosphere that many feared would be stale.

The 400 level was indeed mostly empty, but 47,873 fans filled the lower bowls of the colossal building. They nearly erupted when Ricardo Pepi latched onto a slew of second-half chances; somehow, none of his shots — some from close range, some struck well — found the back of the net.

Although they didn't get a second-half goal, though, most of the fans seemed to appreciate the show.

And here’s how it filled in. Not bad at all. pic.twitter.com/28zM6StdcG — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) June 23, 2024

They will also appreciate that this was something of an appetizer; and that the tests will only get tougher from here. Bolivia, arguably, is the worst team at this Copa América. Panama, a feisty CONCACAF foe, is next on Thursday in Atlanta.

Then comes Uruguay in Kansas City, and then a potential quarterfinal, likely against Colombia or Brazil. That is where this chapter of the USMNT story — and perhaps of Gregg Berhalter's second cycle at the team's helm — will be written.

The U.S. entered this tournament at a potential inflection point of the Berhalter era. Come mid-July, it could have signature wins and proof of concept; or it could have proof that pre-2022 progress has stagnated, and that the coach has to go.

Sunday, through that lens, was all risk and no reward. It was peril to be avoided rather than an opportunity to ascend. A win was the expectation, the demand. Anything less would've been a massive disappointment.

So, it was an expectation met. It was three points that the U.S. will take to Atlanta.

Panama and Uruguay play later Sunday night in a game that will define the shape of the group entering Matchday 2.