Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of Germany’s new generation with Euro 2024 thrashing of Scotland

Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Germany’s second goal (AFP via Getty Images)

If the start to 2006 was a famous “summer fairytale” for Germany, this could be the beginning of an even better story. It doesn’t want for youthful joy, either, as witnessed by the standing ovation for Jamal Musiala. For Scotland, there was only grim reality. There were some familiarities to that, too.

They at least had something like a belated shot, and a goal, to at least make this 5-1. It could really have been so much worse. It couldn’t have gone much better for Germany. This opening game of Euro 2024 had the feel of a properly big event beforehand, as illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s message before a raucous Flower of Scotland, but he had to witness an occasion that solely became about how big the defeat would be. Scotland were fortunate to escape with a mere four-goal loss. Everyone else was fortunate to witness Musiala.

There was a real symbolism to how he and the effervescent Florian Wirtz both scored to win the game in the opening 20 minutes, particularly with the sheer abandon of Musiala’s strike. The 21-year-olds, to use Julian Nagelsmann's line before the game, certainly rocked. This was the impetuous arrival of a brilliant new German generation, but they were already away before the opposition even had time to think. That might be a common feeling by the end of this tournament, as Nagelsmann’s thrillingly synchronised team announced themselves as proper contenders.

Florian Wirtz celebrates after giving Germany an early lead (Getty Images)

Germany got in behind Scotland with the very first attack of the game and never really stopped. Even the opening goal was just a force that Angus Gunn couldn’t handle, although that wasn’t necessarily because of the strength of the shot. It was sadly another tournament stereotype of a vintage Scottish goalkeeping error. A goal was still coming either way, though. Germany were just in that kind of mood. That was what emanated from Toni Kroos’ luxurious ball over the top to properly get things going. Joshua Kimmich played it across and there was Wirtz running on to fire at goal. It was still pretty central, but Gunn’s ailing hand only served to push it onto the post and in.

The business-as-usual celebration from Wirtz said a lot for a player who was supposed to be enjoying an arrival moment. This suggests he’s already there. Anyone who watched him for Bayer Leverkusen would know that, but this is still a grander stage.

It was one Scotland again struggled at. You could say that Steve Clarke now had that vintage problem of needing to attack after having an entirely defensive system rumbled within just 10 minutes, except that would assume they were part of this equation. They were not. This was really about adding up German goals. Musiala, most dazzlingly, was going past Scottish players as if they weren’t there. So many of the touches were simply divine.

Scotland could not cope with Germany in Munich (Getty Images)

That was especially the case for his own break-out moment, a mere 10 minutes later. It was initiated by one of the squad’s senior figures in Ilkay Gundogan, who cut the Scottish defence open with one brilliant through ball. It already looks a contender for pass of the tournament, and set what might well be one of the goals of the tournament. Havertz ran on before checking the ball back for Musiala, who took it on with exquisite perfection before absolutely powering the ball into the roof of the net. It was that exhilarating combination of lightning and thunder, delicacy and deliverance. And only one of many highlights for Musiala.

It meanwhile looked like it could get really bad for Scotland. That was especially so when Ryan Porteous went in so recklessly on Gundogan, for a German penalty just before half-time. After a long delay, and his own staggered run-up, Havertz scored.

It was a point that there was an inevitable inclination to look at worst ever defeats in the European Championships. There’s actually never been worse than a five-goal loss, with Yugoslavia the only side to concede six, in their 6-1 quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands at Euro 2000. Clarke clearly became concerned with just keeping the score down judging by the damage-limitation approach of the second half. That was for more than reasons of avoiding humiliation. It could be crucial to getting through this group, especially if Germany stay in this mood.

Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

They certainly looked it as Niclas Fullkrug finally scored the fourth, simply battering the ball into the very top corner in a manner that just says ‘why not?’ Or maybe that’s just Fullkrug.

Scotland did force an own goal in off Antonio Rudiger, to make the scoreline look that bit more respectable, given they still hadn’t actually had a proper shot. Substitute Emre Can immediately set it back with a drive from distance that made it 5-1 with almost the last kick of the game.

Scotland at least hadn't completely lost their dignity, and it doesn't look like they will be alone in suffering this kind of defeat to Germany.

No will laugh at Nagelsmann's line about rocking now. Germany look like a serious team. And, most ominously, a vibrantly young one. They look like champions.