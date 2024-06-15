Spain vs Croatia player ratings: Teen Lamine Yamal shows glimpses of bright future in easy Euro 2024 win

Spain got up and running at Euro 2024 with a straightforward win over Croatia, beating their Group B opponents 3-0 on Saturday.

Captain Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis de la Fuente’s side in Berlin, following a fine Fabian Ruiz assist, and it was Ruiz who doubled the lead with an impressive solo goal.

The standout moment, however, might have come from Lamine Yamal, when the 16-year-old assisted Dani Carvajal with a brilliant cross for 3-0.

Croatia thought they had pulled one back in the second half, when substitute Bruno Petkovic won a penalty, hit the spot, and scored in the aftermath, but the goal was ruled out for encroachment.

Here are the player ratings from the opening Group B match at the European Championship:

Spain

Unai Simon, 7. Got down well a couple of times as Croatia looked to hit back in the first half.

Dani Carvajal, 7. Defensively sound, frustrating Kramaric. Added Spain’s third goal with a well-taken, stabbed finish.

Robin Le Normand, 6. Wasn’t troubled anywhere near as much as his opposites in the Croatian defence, but moved the ball nicely enough.

Nacho, 6. Like Le Normand, wasn’t threatened too much but aided Spanish possession ably when needed.

Dani Carvajal makes it 3-0 to Spain after a cross from Lamine Yamal (Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella, 8. Heavily involved, pressing high without the ball and pushing up with it. Made a brilliant sliding block to stop a Stanisic shot in the second half.

Fabian Ruiz, 8. Lovely pass to split the Croatian defence and assist Morata, then a great turn, touch and finish to double Spain’s lead.

Rodri, 5. Distribution was as tidy and positive as usual, though he was bypassed at times by Croatia’s dynamic central midfielders, and he gave away a penalty when Petkovic was (surely) about to score.

Pedri; 7. Provided the pass for Ruiz’s goal, although the latter did most of the work there. Should have had an assist for Yamal later, but the teenager could not capitalise. Replaced by Olmo on 60 minutes.

Lamine Yamal, 7. The 16-year-old (16!) was lively on the right wing and provided a terrific cross to assist Carvajal. He should have scored when through on goal in the second half, but showed his talents throughout with some skilful runs.

Lamine Yamal in action as Spain beat Croatia in their Euro 2024 opener (Getty Images)

Alvaro Morata, 7. The captain took the opener fairly well after a nice touch to keep the ball away from Pongracic, but goalkeeper Livakovic will be slightly disappointed. Replaced midway through the second half.

Nico Williams, 7. Full of intent, and his end product – like Yamal’s – improved as the game progressed. Made way for Merino when Morata also departed.

Subs: D Olmo, 6; M Oyarzabal, 6; M Merino; 6; M Zubimendi, n/a; F Torres, n/a.

Croatia

Dominik Livakovic, 6. Will have wanted to do better for Morata’s goal, given the shot was relatively central and not all that powerful. Redeemed himself somewhat to deny Yamal at close range.

Josip Stanisic, 5. With help from Majer, he contained Williams and Cucurella for a while, but that would not last. Was denied a goal by a crucial Cucurella block.

Josip Sutalo, 4. Had to do better to stop Ruiz from turning in the box for Spain’s second goal.

Marin Pongracic, 4. Caught out by Ruiz’s assist for Morata, whose run also took the centre back out of play. Later failed to stick to Carvajal for the Spaniards’ third.

Marin Pongracic struggled against Alvaro Morata at times, including for the first goal (Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol, 5. The best of Croatia’s defenders, although that was more a result of his efforts going forward.

Luka Modric, 7. Once he started dropping deep to pick up the ball, his team enjoyed much more possession. Made way shortly after the hour mark.

Marcelo Brozovic, 6. Played some clever and positive passes through the middle as Croatia grew into the game. But like Sutalo, gave Ruiz too much time on the ball in a dangerous position.

Mateo Kovacic, 6. Helped to orchestrate a spell of Croatian comfort, and frequently drove forward with promise. His finishing let him down, however, and he departed with Modric in the second half.

Lovro Majer, 6. Was pinned back at first but later took opportunities to get forward. One of the more positive performers for Croatia.

Luka Modric (centre) did well to bring his team into the game despite defeat (Getty Images)

Andrej Kramaric, 4. Clearly fancied his chances of bothering the Spain defence, but quickly learned that would be harder than expected, thanks to a stubborn Carvajal. Replaced on 72 minutes.

Ante Budimir, 5. Always keen on an aerial duel, admittedly with mixed results. Could maybe have done better when Gvardiol flashed a ball across the face of goal...

Subs: I Perisic, 6; M, Pasalic, 5; L Susic, 5; B Petkovic, 6.