Scotland’s nightmare exposes major Euro 2024 problem - but leaves one reason for optimism

Is it too soon for the meme from Trainspotting? It feels like it should be too soon for the meme from Trainspotting. But after Scotland made the worst possible start to their Euro 2024 campaign, in a nightmare opening defeat to the hosts Germany in Munich, Ewan McGregor’s Renton may have an addition to his iconic monologue on Scottishness. Scotland never win anything, we are the lowest of the low, and after 45 minutes of their biggest game in 26 years, we head into half time three goals down, a player down, no shots, no corners, no nothing. Thank you Antonio Rudiger, you are our only hope.

A consolation own goal from the Germany centre back was celebrated by the tremendous Tartan Army, but Scotland played with the eyes of the world on them and were humiliated 5-1. Still, it could have been worse. Anything remains possible in Group A, which for Scotland may be the only positive of a literally sobering night where Germany continued their party and the Tartan Army’s came crashing down, as if a bucket of ice water had been poured over them.

Scotland took 200,000 to Germany, filling Munich with all the misguided hopes and dreams and belief in the world, and then watched it all melt away as a young, hungry Germany side ripped Steve Clarke’s team apart with speed, intensity and a quality of play that was simply beyond them.

Florian Wirtz’s opening goal score just inside 10 minutes was a blow. Jamal Musiala’s second just inside 20 was a serious concern. A penalty reprieve, after Ryan Christie crashed into the back of Musiala, was Scotland’s first chance to celebrate anything, creating the illusion that they were back in the game, but the calamitous moment of Ryan Porteous flying feet first into the shin of Ilkay Gundogan was the stuff of horrors for Scotland. Porteous was dismissed, Kai Havertz scored his penalty. Niclas Fullkrug arrived and was a pain, carrying on the fight when Scotland had lost theirs.

The striker scored a fourth before Emre Can added a fifth with the last touch to round off a perfect evening for the hosts. Scotland really needed Germany to freeze, to feel the nerves of the opening game. Instead, Scotland’s incredibly deep defence created the platform for Germany to assert their confidence. Toni Kroos, the German maestro captain described by Andy Robertson as the “best midfielder in the world” on Thursday, was given the freedom of Munich to pick pretty passes between the wall of blue. As Kroos conducted, the 34-year-old almost stood back in admiration of the skill on show from Germany’s young stars.

And that’s the thing: Scotland could have competed and held on for longer but still have lost. Wirtz, the Bundesliga player of the year, was clinical when his big moment came. The electric Musiala, shining on his home turf, never stopped moving – which may be an obvious thing to say about a footballer, but Musiala constantly buzzes with such intent and direction. Scotland set up in a back five but never got close to Wirtz and Musiala, who pulled in narrow and yet still found space to devastate Scotland with rapid, clever flicks and exchanges.

Even in the first three minutes, Scotland were given three clear warning signs. The Tartan Army, crackling in excitement behind Angus Gunn’s goal, roared every clearance and block. Gunn made an imposing save inside two minutes when Wirtz raced through, even if the 21-year-old was just offside. Seconds later, Porteous bravely stuck a leg out with Musiala flying at him in the box. Over on the wing, Robertson was sent chasing after Musiala’s shadow after the 21-year-old sold Scotland’s captain an outrageous dummy. Keiran Tierney was there to clear in the corner and the Scotland fans almost exploded.

Scotland had to ride out the wave but the white shirts kept coming forward. Germany’s second sparked an emergency meeting in the Scotland ranks: Whatever Callum McGregor said to Robertson was met with a reply of ‘Aye, I know’. But that was the problem: Scotland could see where the issues were. Doing anything about Germany’s flair and fire was a different matter. Clarke pointed to his head but later Porteous, in throwing himself at Gundogan so desperately, lost his. In a way, it helped Scotland. Germany lost their intensity with the game so comfortably won by half time.

Scotland, however, knew their Euro 2024 would not be defined by the opening night. The hardest fixture in the group is behind them, and progress could be possible even if they win only one of their remaining games, against Switzerland in Cologne and Hungary in Stuttgart.

By the 70th minute, with Scotland well beaten, a cry of “Flower of Scotland” echoed from the far end. Clarke’s players will retain their support unconditionally, and Scotland will need them if they are to mentally reset after such a disastrous start. Scotland were sent home to think again, but there is a long way still to go.