Advertisement

Chicago Sky pull off thrilling comeback over Indiana Fever as Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark nab double-doubles

Reese nabbed a career high 25 points as the Sky overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87

kari anderson
Contributing writer
119
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 23: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky drives with the basketball in the first half against NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on June 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky has become one of the most anticipated WNBA matchups in the league, and it didn’t disappoint on Sunday.

The matchup, featuring the most expensive WNBA seats on record, ended with the Sky winning 88-87 in after a thrilling second-half comeback. It came just one week after the Fever beat the Sky with an impressive 91-83 win.

The first half was incredibly tight, with seven ties and eight lead changes between the two teams. The second had both teams widening the gap, but only for so long: Chicago came out swinging in the second half, going on a 9-0 run to open the half, but the Fever quickly caught up.

As the third quarter finished, Indiana began pulling away, up by as many as 15 in the third quarter. But Chicago surged near the end to cut that lead in half heading into the fourth.

The Sky scraped back to a tie game, 82-82, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. With a minute remaining, and the score tied at 84-84, Angel Reese hit a go-ahead layup to give Chicago the lead for good. Though Indiana had several opportunities to take the lead in the closing seconds due to a series of missed Chicago free throws, the Sky held on for the win.

Caitlin Clark and Reese, Indiana and Chicago's top rookies, respectively, each picked up a double-double, in different stats. Clark ended with 17 points and 13 assists, while Reese picked up 25 points — a career high — and 16 rebounds. The game marked Reese's eighth straight double-double, extending her record as the only rookie to achieve the feat, and making her just the third person in the league to reach the milestone.

Seven of Clark's assists went to Aliyah Boston, who ended with 18 points. Guard Kelsey Mitchell lead the Fever in points with 24, going 5-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Reese led the Sky in points, followed by Chennedy Carter, who had a massive game with 23 points and five assists. Kamilla Cardoso, the other Sky rookie, earned a double-double of her own with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sunday's loss to the Sky breaks a four-game winning streak for the Fever, who play Thursday against the Seattle Storm. Chicago, however, will take the confidence boost as they face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who are on the rise after a slow start to the season.

Indiana and Chicago will face each other for the fourth and final time this season on Aug. 30 in another home game for the Sky. Indiana leads the season series 2-1.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER40 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Angel Reese immediately found Sheryl Swoopes in the stands after their win over the Fever.

  • Ryan Young

    Caitlin Clark had 17 points and a team record 13 assists in the loss for the Fever. She shot 5-of-9 from behind the arc, too.

  • Ryan Young

    Angel Reese's career high

    Angel Reese went off on Sunday afternoon. She had 25 points, 16 rebounds and shot 8-of-12 from the field. It was her eighth straight double-double.

  • Kari Anderson

    Chicago Sky 88, Indiana Fever 87

    The Fever have 0.2 on the clock, but the hail mary fails and time expires. Chicago completes the explosive comeback and takes the one-point win.

  • Kari Anderson

    Cardoso misses the second. The Fever call a timeout, but there's confusion on the court.

  • Kari Anderson

    Cardoso goes to the line for the final moments of the game. Misses the first...

  • Kari Anderson

    Marina Mabrey misses both free throws, and there's chaos on the floor as both teams grapple for the ball. Fever takes possession and Boston misses a jumper, and the Sky pull off the incredible comeback win...seemingly.

    The referees are checking on timing.

  • Kari Anderson

    Boston gets in a massive three-pointer to bring Indiana within one point. There's 20 seconds left and plenty of time for more chaos.

  • Kari Anderson

    Kamilla Cardoso wrestles the ball away from Aliyah Boston under the hoop and draws the foul. Wintrust Arena is on its feet as the Sky hold on to a small lead — Chicago 87, Indiana 84

  • Kari Anderson

    Another huge layup from Reese to take the lead. The Sky rookie now has 25 points, a career high.

  • Kari Anderson

    It's so loud in Wintrust Arena that Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon is seemingly having to call for the timeout directly in the referee's ear.

  • Kari Anderson

    There's a minute left in the game, and the two teams have matched each other shot-for-shot, then miss-for-miss. 84-84...for now.

  • Kari Anderson

    Reese draws another foulm but starts getting into it with NaLyssa Smith before taking the free throw. The three-point play ties the game, 82-82.

  • Kari Anderson

    Another huge layup from Reese gives her 20 points and ties her career high.

    Carter gets another layup to hit 20 as well, and Chicago is now within four points of Indiana.

  • Kari Anderson

    Clark is 5-of-8 beyond the arc today, including this nasty three to open the fourth quarter... and another just a few minutes later.

  • Kari Anderson

    Stoppage in play as Indiana's Katie Lou Samuelson gets a technical for tossing the ball behind her. The Sky are doing their best to chip away at the lead: Fever 77, Sky 68.

  • Kari Anderson

    Huge shot from Reese under pressure — plus the extra free throw — gives the Sky a little bit of momentum as the clock runs out on the quarter.

    Indiana 72, Chicago 64 at the end of the third.

  • Kari Anderson

    Another huge three from Mitchell, with the and-one giving her a four-point play. Indiana is up 72-57, and Chicago is slowly but surely dragging behind.

  • Kari Anderson

    Indiana now has the biggest lead of the game, after a Clark steal sets up a three-pointer from Kelsey Mitchell and another Clark-assisted layup from Boston. Fever are now up by eleven, and are still in control of the ball.

  • Kari Anderson

    Both Clark and Reese now have double-doubles, in different stats. Clark has 11 points and 10 assists, while Reese has 10 points and 10 rebounds.

    Reese is now the third player in league history with eight consecutive double-doubles.

  • Kari Anderson

    Chennedy Carter goes down hard with a foul from NaLyssa Smith under the basket, but seems ok. She makes the free throw, but misses the second.

  • Kari Anderson

    Clark and Boston have been a magic duo today for the Fever: The rookie gets another assist to Boston, who goes for the layup. Clark is now at eight assists, and Boston at 10 points — most of which have come off Clark assists.

  • Kari Anderson

    The Sky are now 52-46, tying the Fever for the biggest lead of this game so far. Indiana takes a timeout to reset.

  • Kari Anderson

    A monster layup (with the and-one) from Cardoso to open the half. Things are already looking just as tight and scrappy as the first half, but Chicago has the edge...for now.

  • Kari Anderson

    Indiana Fever 46, Chicago Sky 45 at halftime

    Kelsey Mitchell still leads the Fever in points with 10, while Caitlin Clark has eight points and seven assists in the first half.

    Chennedy Carter has 15 points for the Sky, and Angel Reese has eight points and eight rebounds. Reese and Clark are certainly on track for double-doubles tonight (with Reese's in rebounds and Clark's in assists).

    Another double-double from Reese will extend her streak. On Thursday, Reese became the only rookie with seven straight double-doubles; another one today would make eight.

  • Kari Anderson

    After missing eight straight shots, Indiana got just hot enough to take the lead again, but the Sky are coming up right behind. It's been an incredibly close game, with seven ties and eight lead changes so far — and likely more to come.

    Fever 46, Sky 45 at the half

  • Kari Anderson

    Kamilla Cardoso with a big layup to give Chicago the lead again after a scoreless minute from both teams.

  • Kari Anderson

    Chicago's Lindsay Allen scores a wild running layup off a great Marina Mabrey assist to tie things up again, 39-39. Around four minutes left in the quarter now.

  • Kari Anderson

    Boston is finally starting to get some points, with three straight buckets coming off Clark assists. The rookie-sophomore duo has gotten stronger throughout the season, with the two connecting more frequently and more creatively.

  • Kari Anderson

    NaLyssa Smith gets a nasty layup off a pump-fake that sends Diamond DeShields to the floor — off a Clark hook shot assist, no less.

  • Kari Anderson

    Diamond DeShields has been successfully shutting down Caitlin Clark since coming off the bench. DeShields had a big block on Clark in the first quarter, and has kept her from getting a shot off so far in the second quarter.

  • Kari Anderson

    It's been a fast-paced game so far, with six lead changes in the first quarter alone. The Fever are having better luck on the outside than the Sky, but Chicago is up 28-26 at the quarter break behind Chennedy Carter's 11 points. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana with 10 points.

  • Kari Anderson

    Kamilla Cardoso is now sitting on two fouls as well, after blocking former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston. Boston missed both free throws, and is still pointless so far.

  • Kari Anderson

    Chicago's Marina Mabrey is already sitting on two fouls, halfway through the first quarter. Mabrey is averaging 15.1 points per game this season and would be a huge loss for the Sky if she ends up in foul trouble early.

  • Kari Anderson

    And we're off! Clark gets things started quickly, getting Indiana on the scoreboard first with a huge three-pointer.

  • Kari Anderson

    The starting five for Chicago Sky: Chennedy Carter, Lindsay Allen, Marina Mabrey, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

  • Kari Anderson

    The starting five for the Fever: Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston.

  • Kari Anderson

    Tickets for today's game in Chicago's Wintrust Arena are breaking WNBA records, with average prices ranging upwards of $300. Rivalry or not, it's certainly a highly anticipated matchup.

  • Kari Anderson

    Caitlin Clark has played coy about whether Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky is becoming a rivalry, and was asked the question again during a warm-up interview on ESPN.

    "You guys ask some hard questions...while I'm warming up," Clark said with a smile.

    She admitted that it might be the start of one, but said that it's not the main priority. "Hoping our teams can be the the best that they can is the biggest focus right now," she said.

  • Kari Anderson

    For today's game, Angel Reese is wearing custom Reeboks in honor of Juneteenth.

    Pregame, Reese said on ESPN that representation is important, and shouted out the other Black women in the league. "Being able to represent that (Juneteenth) today, it’s going to be super important,” she said.