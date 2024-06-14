Phil Foden tipped for Euro 2024 player of the tournament by England teammate

Phil Foden in England training this week (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

John Stones believes his Manchester City and England teammate Phil Foden is a potential player of the tournament at Euro 2024.

Foden was named Footballer of the Year after scoring a career-best 27 goals to help City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

He has only scored four goals in 34 caps for his country and is yet to replicate that form consistently in an England shirt but Stones feels Foden could prove the outstanding individual in Germany in the next month.

“Yes, I’m biased, I think he’s absolutely incredible,” he said. “First how he plays the game, so silky playing like he’s in the park. I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing. This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I’m sure he will bring that to the tournament.”

Stones feels Foden, who missed the final of Euro 2020 with injury, has been unfortunate he has not had such a defining influence in a major international tournament so far.

“In Euro 2020, I’m sure he got an injury on his foot which kind of stopped because he was playing incredible and training really well,” he said. “That kind of stopped him. I feel Phil is someone who doesn’t feel anything on the outside, he just plays the game so freely I hope he comes and does what Phil can do for us, which I know he wants to. He is very proud of being here and representing his country.”

With England also boasting the Bundesliga’s top scorer, in Harry Kane, and LaLiga’s player of the season, in Jude Bellingham, much of the attention is not focused on Foden.

And Stones added: “I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that it's not all on him. I believe and we all know that the quality that he's got what he can bring and does for the team and I think in these occasions, it's where it brings out of you and maybe it's time to show the world what he can really do.”