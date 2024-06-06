Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of matches and and day-by-day fixtures
Euro 2024 is almost upon us, 24 nations having qualified each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage - but a handful of them dreaming of going the distance, hopeful of playing a full seven matches and triumphing in Berlin on 14 July.
Another summer of football action will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, each hoping to be the country which displaces Italy as reigning continental champions.
Here is the full schedule for Euro 2024, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form, with the knock-out games and reports to be included as the tournament progresses.
Friday, June 14
Group A, Munich: Germany v Scotland (2000)
June 15
Group A, Cologne: Hungary v Switzerland (1400)
Group B, Berlin: Spain v Croatia (1700)
Group B, Dortmund: Italy v Albania (2000)
June 16
Group D, Hamburg: Poland v Netherlands (1400)
Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia v Denmark (1700)
Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia v England (2000)
June 17
Group E, Munich: Romania v Ukraine (1400)
Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium v Slovakia (1700)
Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria v France (2000)
June 18
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey v Georgia (1700)
Group F, Leipzig: Portugal v Czechia (2000)
June 19
Group B, Hamburg: Croatia v Albania (1400)
Group A, Stuttgart: Germany v Hungary (1700)
Group A, Cologne: Scotland v Switzerland (2000)
June 20
Group C, Munich: Slovenia v Serbia (1400)
Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark v England (1700)
Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain v Italy (2000)
June 21
Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia v Ukraine (1400)
Group D, Berlin: Poland v Austria (1700)
Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands v France (2000)
June 22
Group F, Hamburg: Georgia v Czechia (1400)
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey v Portugal (1700)
Group E, Cologne: Belgium v Romania (2000)
June 23
Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland v Germany (2000)
Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland v Hungary (2000)
June 24
Group B, Leipzig: Croatia v Italy (2000)
Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania v Spain (2000)
June 25
Group D, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)
Group D, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)
Group C, Cologne: England v Slovenia (2000)
Group C, Munich: Denmark v Serbia (2000)
June 26
Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia v Romania (1700)
Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine v Belgium (1700)
Group F, Hamburg: Czechia v Turkey (2000)
Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia v Portugal (2000)
June 29
Round of 16, Berlin: runner-up Group A v runner-up Group B (1700)
Round of 16, Dortmund: winner Group A v runner-up Group C (2000)
June 30
Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: winner Group C v third place Group D/E/F (1700)
Round of 16, Cologne: runner-up Group B v third place Group A/D/E/F (2000)
July 1
Round of 16, Dusseldorf: runner-up Group D v runner-up Group E (1700)
Round of 16, Frankfurt: winner Group F v third place Group A/B/C (2000)
July 2
Round of 16, Munich: winner Group E v third place Group A/B/C/D (1700)
Round of 16, Leipzig: winner Group D v runner-up Group F (2000)
July 5
Quarter-final, Stuttgart: winner round-of-16 match 3 v winner round-of-16 match 1 (1700)
Quarter-final, Hamburg: winner round-of-16 match 5 v winner round-of-16 match 6 (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final, Dusseldorf: winner round-of-16 match 4 v winner round-of-16 match 2 (1700)
Quarter-final, Berlin: winner round-of-16 match 7 v winner round-of-16 match 8 (2000)
July 9
Semi-final, Munich: winner QF1 v winner QF2 (2000)
July 10
Semi-final Dortmund: winner QF3 v winner QF4 (2000)
July 14
Final, Berlin (2000)