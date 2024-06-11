Euro 2024 betting: France is getting the most wagers, while the most money is on England

Bettors are enamored with four of the favorites ahead of Euro 2024.

World Cup runner-up France is getting the most action of any team at BetMGM, but the most money is on England. The Three Lions enter the tournament as the slight favorites over France at +350, as 16% of tickets and nearly 29% of the handle is on England to get its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

England lost in the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalty kicks and has a squad that is flush with attacking talent like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. However, there could be some questions about the team’s defensive depth. England coach Gareth Southgate hasn’t been afraid to set up in more defensive formations in big games; that tactical tendency could be the way Southgate makes up for any defensive issues.

France is at +400 and probably has the deepest overall roster of any team at the tournament. In addition to Kylan Mbappe up front, the midfield has a ton of depth with Antoine Griezmann in a playmaking role ahead of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni. France is getting the most wagers at nearly 19%, and 17% of the money is on France to win.

Germany is the No. 3 favorite at +550 and is likely getting an odds boost for hosting the tournament. The Germans have struggled in the last two major tournaments. After finishing second in its group at Euro 2020, Germany was eliminated in the Round of 16 by England. At the 2022 World Cup, the Germans were eliminated in the group stage thanks to Spain’s superior goal differential.

The Germans are getting just over 13% of tickets and 13% of the money. Portugal, in what could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last major tournament, is at +650 and is getting 15% of the money and 13% of tickets. Overall, England, France, Germany and Portugal are getting 62% of the wagers to win Euro 2024 and nearly 73% of the money.

There’s a fifth team that also has odds better than 10-1 to win the tournament, but it isn’t getting nearly the action the other four favorites are. Spain is right behind Portugal at +700 but is getting just 8% of tickets and less than 6% of the handle. The 2008 and 2012 Euro winners don’t have a squad filled with big names — likely a reason they aren’t attractive to bettors — but they have a lot of depth.

Croatia is the long shot getting the most action with 4% of bets and 3% of the money. The Croatians made the 2018 World Cup Final and are +3300 to win the tournament.

Euro 2024 odds