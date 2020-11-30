Saints vs. Broncos recap: Everything we know after Week 12

Final score: Saints 31, Broncos 3

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Keys to the game

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the New Orleans Saints line up against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Defense doing its job: It was an impossible situation for the Broncos offense, and the Saints defense made sure they didn’t get any breaks. Denver went 1-of-10 on third downs and scored their only points off a 58-yard field goal. New Orleans finished with a +2 turnover margin after recovering a fumble and bagging two interceptions. . . . Grind it out: The Saints averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a team, totaling 229 yards on the ground with 44 attempts. Quarterback Taysom Hill picked up 44 yards as a runner, including a long of 17 yards. They dominated time of possession (35:46). . . . Avoiding mistakes: Hill’s only turnover came off a tipped pass that wasn’t really his fault, and the three sacks he took were preferable to risky throws. He did a better job protecting the football than last week’s fumble and interception-worthy lobs, but he still has room to improve.

It was over when…

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) returns a fumble against Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Kwon Alexander’s fumble recovery put the Saints offense in terrific scoring position at the Denver 13-yard line, allowing New Orleans to extend its lead 14-0. The Broncos didn’t have enough horsepower to compete with that kind of quickness, especially with Alexander’s defense all over them.

3 stars of the game

Story continues

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RB Latavius Murray: 19 carries for 123 rushing yards, 2 touchdown runs WR Michael Thomas: 4 receptions on 6 targets for 50 yards DE Cameron Jordan: 1 sack, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss

Denver’s drive chart

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, they get a mulligan for having to play without any quarterbacks (the NFL really should have postponed this game, but oh well. It’s about time the Saints weren’t the team getting hosed by the league office), but the Broncos offense never got out of first gear:

5 plays, 22 yards, punt

3 plays, -2 yards, punt

3 plays, 6 yards, punt

3 plays, 1 yard, punt

3 plays, -1 yard, punt

3 plays, 3 yards, fumble

2 plays, 2 yards, interception

5 plays, 21 yards, interception

4 plays, 1 yard, field goal

6 plays, 9 yards, punt

4 plays, 15 yards, punt

3 plays, 24 yards, end of game

What’s next?

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the Atlanta Falcons statue as the sun sets before the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints will hit the road again for a familiar venue, traveling to face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Orleans has owned that building in recent years, winning each of their last two visits. Atlanta will be looking for payback after the 24-9 drubbing they received in Week 11.