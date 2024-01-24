Ryan Williams timeline: Alabama football recommit 5-star WR's recruiting saga
Five-star recruit Ryan Williams recommitted to Alabama football on Wednesday after a whirlwind couple of months that saw him reclassify, decommit from UA, make official visits and more.
Here's a timeline of Williams' recruiting saga, from now to when he first received his offer from Alabama:
Ryan Williams recommits to Alabama football
On Jan. 24, Williams announced his recommitment to Alabama football. Williams shared the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Ain’t Really Leave But I’m Back 🥰!! #RollTide🐘 @AlabamaFTBL @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan @GoatLatia @GoSaraland @RyanMWms @Brett_Boutwell @tjkelly17 @coachTigg @SaralandSchools pic.twitter.com/w3ucf8p7Gg
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) January 24, 2024
Williams cancels visit to Texas
On Jan. 23, it was reported by On3 that Williams was cancelling his official visit to Texas that was set to take place on Jan. 27.
REPORT: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams has cancelled his Texas visit, per @GHamilton_On3.
Read: https://t.co/VoQC3fDEBe pic.twitter.com/4V5o1ZwZvE
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 23, 2024
Seen at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa basketball game
On Jan. 19, WIlliams was spotted along with Jaylen Mbakwe at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa for the Hillcrest vs. Paul W. Bryant boys basketball game.
👀👀👀@Ryanwms1 @JayMbakwe pic.twitter.com/rZKPapvcwg
— Anna Snyder (@annaesnyder2) January 20, 2024
Takes official visit to Alabama
On Jan. 20, Williams took his official visit to the Capstone. He shared photos with his family during the visit on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Thank You @AlabamaFTBL for the Tide Love !! @KalenDeBoer @freddierch8 @GoatLatia @RyanMWms @JayMbakwe @RTRnews pic.twitter.com/9WBUt5s5SH
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) January 21, 2024
Williams takes official visit to Texas A&M
On Jan. 12, Williams took his first official visit to Texas A&M.
Thank you @AggieFootball for showing MAJOR love all weekend !!! #GigEm 🤠 @HolmonWiggins @CoachMikeElko @CoachTroop_ @RyanMWms pic.twitter.com/GpmQVMuL8U
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) January 14, 2024
Nick Saban retires, Williams decommits
On Jan. 10, not long after coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, Williams also announced his decommitment from Alabama football.
BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama
The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class will Commit & Sign in February
The Departure of Coach Saban & Wiggins played a major factor in his decision, Williams saidhttps://t.co/xI19QG2kaY pic.twitter.com/KQdMZBfCEd
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2024
Williams shines in Under Armour All-American Game
On Jan. 3, Williams scored the first touchdown in the Under Armour All-American game.
Alabama 5-Star WR commit Ryan Williams @Ryanwms1 puts Team Ice on top in the Under Armour All-America Game. pic.twitter.com/1TGAmfaRgP
— Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 3, 2024
Named MaxPreps Player of the Year for 2023
On Dec. 19, Williams was named the 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year after a historic season where he accounted for almost 2,000 all-purpose yards to go with 28 touchdowns.
#AGTG Extremely Thankful to receive the Honor of being @MaxPreps Alabama POTY 🙌🏾! @GoSaraland @BenThomasPreps @ChadSimmons_ @JosephAHastings @AndrewJBone @CClemente247 @Jdsmith31Smith @RyanMWms @tjkelly17 @Brett_Boutwell @coachTigg pic.twitter.com/U6aoo7dlAK
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) December 19, 2023
Spotted at Auburn basketball game
On Dec. 17, Williams got people talking when he was seen at an Auburn basketball game. His picture was posted all over social media, with Williams himself posting from the game.
🥶🥶🥶! pic.twitter.com/37jCeHUW4w
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) December 17, 2023
Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game MVP
On Dec. 16, following the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Williams was named MVP.
2023 Alabama-Mississippi Game MVP for Alabama is Ryan Williams pic.twitter.com/Hl4CuPJk0D
— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) December 16, 2023
Williams reclassifies from 2025 class to 2024
On Dec. 11, Williams announced he was reclassifying from the 2025 class to the 2024 class. With his reclassification, Williams became the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 2 player in Alabama in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite.
BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Reclassified to the 2024 Class
The Top 5 player Nationally totaled 5,000+ All Purpose Yards & 80 Total TDs in his 3 year HS Career
Was named Mr. Football & Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022… pic.twitter.com/Hgx9CtwEuG
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023
Shines at the 2023 AHSAA Super 7 Championships
Despite Clay-Chalkville defeating Saraland 31-28 in the Class 6A state championship game on Dec. 8, Williams still had quite the performance for the Spartans with 343-all purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Named Gatorade Player of the Year
On June 30, Williams was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2022-23 high school football season.
The 251 is full of high school stars! 🤩 Four local athletes were named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in their sport for 22-23. Congratulations to @morgandavis1008, @Ryanwms1, @LabaronPhilon & @Agsparks23! The @WKRG sports team has enjoyed covering your career! 👟🏈🏀🏐 pic.twitter.com/dAOiqHYs8q
— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) July 1, 2023
Williams, Saraland win 2022 Class 6A state championship
On Dec. 3, 2022, Williams and the Saraland Spartans claimed the 2022 Class 6A state title following a 38-17 win over Mountain Brook. Williams finished the game with 291 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
STATE CHAMPSS 💍 @GoSaraland
(4 tds 291 All-Purpose) #TheDubs @tjkelly17 @HolmonWiggins @Brett_Boutwell @shanec_y @coachTigg @matt_dearmon10 @BenThomasPreps @TDARecruiting @RTRnews @AndrewJBone @AndrewSpiveyGC @JosephAHastings @HankSouth247 @RyanMWms pic.twitter.com/lSyZUdP4Ga
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) December 3, 2022
Williams in Tuscaloosa for Alabama vs. Austin Peay game
On Nov. 19, 2022, Williams posted in Tuscaloosa as he was in attendance for the Crimson Tide's 34-0 victory over Austin Peay.
I’m HOME !🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/5AHGC7Cdsp
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) November 19, 2022
Ryan Williams commits to Alabama football
On Oct. 8, 2022, Williams first announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
#AGTG HOME SWEET HOME 🐘🐘! @tjkelly17 @HolmonWiggins @CoachKellyUA1 @Brett_Boutwell @RTRnews @AlabamaFTBL @GoSaraland @Hayesfawcett3 @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @BenThomasPreps @AL6AFootball @RyanMWms @shanec_y @coachTigg @HallTechSports1 @AndrewJBone @HankSouth247 pic.twitter.com/5TbR4DlGT6
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) October 9, 2022
Receives offer from Alabama football
On June 15, 2022, Williams first received his offer from Alabama football.
(wow!!) Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive and offer from the University of Alabama All Glory To God #RollTide🔴⚪️ @HolmonWiggins @tjkelly17 @AlabamaFTBL @GoSaraland @RTRnews @Brett_Boutwell @BenThomasPreps @AL_Recruiting @AL6AFootball @RyanMWms pic.twitter.com/PclCpBJo8k
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 “𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝” 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝟏 (@Ryanwms1) June 15, 2022
