Ryan Williams timeline: Alabama football recommit 5-star WR's recruiting saga

Five-star recruit Ryan Williams recommitted to Alabama football on Wednesday after a whirlwind couple of months that saw him reclassify, decommit from UA, make official visits and more.

Here's a timeline of Williams' recruiting saga, from now to when he first received his offer from Alabama:

Ryan Williams recommits to Alabama football

On Jan. 24, Williams announced his recommitment to Alabama football. Williams shared the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Williams cancels visit to Texas

On Jan. 23, it was reported by On3 that Williams was cancelling his official visit to Texas that was set to take place on Jan. 27.

Seen at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa basketball game

On Jan. 19, WIlliams was spotted along with Jaylen Mbakwe at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa for the Hillcrest vs. Paul W. Bryant boys basketball game.

Takes official visit to Alabama

On Jan. 20, Williams took his official visit to the Capstone. He shared photos with his family during the visit on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Williams takes official visit to Texas A&M

On Jan. 12, Williams took his first official visit to Texas A&M.

Nick Saban retires, Williams decommits

On Jan. 10, not long after coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, Williams also announced his decommitment from Alabama football.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class will Commit & Sign in February



The Departure of Coach Saban & Wiggins played a major factor in his decision, Williams saidhttps://t.co/xI19QG2kaY pic.twitter.com/KQdMZBfCEd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2024

Williams shines in Under Armour All-American Game

On Jan. 3, Williams scored the first touchdown in the Under Armour All-American game.

Alabama 5-Star WR commit Ryan Williams @Ryanwms1 puts Team Ice on top in the Under Armour All-America Game. pic.twitter.com/1TGAmfaRgP — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) January 3, 2024

Named MaxPreps Player of the Year for 2023

On Dec. 19, Williams was named the 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year after a historic season where he accounted for almost 2,000 all-purpose yards to go with 28 touchdowns.

RYAN WILLIAMS: Ryan Williams could dominate at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer. Just ask Michael Penix Jr.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Preorder here.

Spotted at Auburn basketball game

On Dec. 17, Williams got people talking when he was seen at an Auburn basketball game. His picture was posted all over social media, with Williams himself posting from the game.

Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game MVP

On Dec. 16, following the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Williams was named MVP.

2023 Alabama-Mississippi Game MVP for Alabama is Ryan Williams pic.twitter.com/Hl4CuPJk0D — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) December 16, 2023

Williams reclassifies from 2025 class to 2024

On Dec. 11, Williams announced he was reclassifying from the 2025 class to the 2024 class. With his reclassification, Williams became the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 2 player in Alabama in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Reclassified to the 2024 Class



The Top 5 player Nationally totaled 5,000+ All Purpose Yards & 80 Total TDs in his 3 year HS Career



Was named Mr. Football & Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022… pic.twitter.com/Hgx9CtwEuG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023

Shines at the 2023 AHSAA Super 7 Championships

Despite Clay-Chalkville defeating Saraland 31-28 in the Class 6A state championship game on Dec. 8, Williams still had quite the performance for the Spartans with 343-all purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Named Gatorade Player of the Year

On June 30, Williams was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2022-23 high school football season.

The 251 is full of high school stars! 🤩 Four local athletes were named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in their sport for 22-23. Congratulations to @morgandavis1008, @Ryanwms1, @LabaronPhilon & @Agsparks23! The @WKRG sports team has enjoyed covering your career! 👟🏈🏀🏐 pic.twitter.com/dAOiqHYs8q — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) July 1, 2023

Williams, Saraland win 2022 Class 6A state championship

On Dec. 3, 2022, Williams and the Saraland Spartans claimed the 2022 Class 6A state title following a 38-17 win over Mountain Brook. Williams finished the game with 291 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Williams in Tuscaloosa for Alabama vs. Austin Peay game

On Nov. 19, 2022, Williams posted in Tuscaloosa as he was in attendance for the Crimson Tide's 34-0 victory over Austin Peay.

Ryan Williams commits to Alabama football

On Oct. 8, 2022, Williams first announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Receives offer from Alabama football

On June 15, 2022, Williams first received his offer from Alabama football.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Williams: Alabama football recommit 5-star WR's recruiting saga