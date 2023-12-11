Ryan Williams, No.1 recruit in 2025 class will reclassify to 2024 for Alabama football

The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025 just announced his decision to reclassify and play for Alabama next year.

Ryan Williams, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class out of Saraland, Alabama, will reclassify into the 2024 cycle and head to the Capstone a year early. He announced his decision to reclassify on Monday morning via Instagram Live.

The announcement comes three days after Williams and Saraland fell to Clay-Chalkville 31-28 in the AHSAA Class 6A state championship game. Williams finished his junior season with 72 receptions for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 343 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the state championship game.

Saraland's Ryan Williams (1) scores his second touchdown of the night against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

The five-star originally committed to the Crimson Tide in October 2022 over the likes of Auburn, Georgia and Texas.

Now, Williams gets to join an Alabama class of 2024 that ranks No. 4 in the nation on 247Sports Composite. He is the third five-star to join the recruiting class, alongside Jaylen Mbakwe (Pinson, AL) and Julian Saying (Carlsbad, Calif.).

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Williams: 5-star WR will reclassify, join Alabama football 2024 class