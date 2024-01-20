5-star Alabama football decommit spotted in Tuscaloosa at high school basketball game

Five-star Alabama football decommit Ryan Williams is in Tuscaloosa for his official visit this weekend and he was spotted at the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Paul W. Bryant boys basketball game on Friday night.

Williams was with fellow five-star Jaylen Mbakwe, who signed with the Crimson Tide in December and enrolled early. Williams previously decommitted from Alabama last week in wake of coach Nick Saban's retirement but is still being heavily pursued by Alabama.

Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe making an appearance at the Hillcrest-Bryant game — Anna Snyder (@annaesnyder2) January 20, 2024

Williams took a visit to Texas A&M on Jan. 12, and he is set to take visits to Texas (Jan. 27) and Auburn (Feb. 3) per 247Sports.

He will be signing his National Letter of Intent on Feb. 9, his 17th birthday, two days after the signing period opens on Feb. 7.

