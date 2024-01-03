Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores first TD of Under Armour Game, says he'll sign Feb. 9

One thing that is certain about wide receiver Ryan Williams: He has a flair for the dramatic.

The verbal Alabama commit — who still has official visits with the Crimson Tide, Texas and Auburn — confirmed at the Under Armour All-America Game on Wednesday he'll officially sign on Feb. 9, two days after the signing period opens on Feb. 7. What he did not specify, of course, is where he'll be landing.

Williams seemingly hasn't wavered on his commitment to the Tide, and the broadcast said Williams was still focused on Alabama, although Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze has reportedly been trying to make inroads with the five-star receiver.

Williams, who repeated as Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, scored the first touchdown of the game Wednesday on a throw from Mississippi State signee Michael Van Buren.

The receiver is just 16 years old, but has impressed every step of his burgeoning career. He will sign on his 17th birthday. Even without Williams naming a destination, he hasn't given Alabama fans a reason to worry yet. On Feb. 9, they'll know for sure if he'll be in crimson next season.

Ryan Williams 247 rating

Williams, who reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class, stands as the No. 12 player in the 2024 rankings, per 247Sports' Composite service. He ranks as the No. 4 receiver in his class and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama.

Should he sign with Alabama, he would join a class that already ranks No. 2 nationally, with fellow commits from offensive players such as quarterback Julian Sayin, tight end Caleb Odom, running back Kevin Riley and more.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama commit Ryan Williams confirms at Under Armour Game he'll sign Feb. 9