Five-star recruit Ryan Williams cancels visit to Texas | Report

Five-star recruit Ryan WIlliams has canceled his official visit to Texas this weekend, per On3.

Williams, the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in the 2024 class, is fresh off his official visit to Alabama last weekend. He had previously been committed to Alabama since October 2022, but decommitted following the news of coach Nick Saban's retirement.

Williams has also taken visits to Texas A&M (Jan.12) and is set to take his final official visit to Auburn on Feb. 3. He will make his final decision when he signs his national letter of intent on Feb. 9, his 17th birthday, two days after signing period opens.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Five-star recruit Ryan Williams cancels visit to Texas