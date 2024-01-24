Ryan Williams, five-star 2024 prospect, recommits to Alabama football

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has recommitted to Alabama football.

Williams announced the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Williams became the highest-rated uncommitted recruit in the 2024 class following his decommitment from Alabama in the wake of coach Nick Saban's retirement. The Saraland, Alabama, native took official visits to Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M but ultimately decided to recommit to the Crimson Tide.

The reigning Mr. Football is the No. 2 prospect in Alabama in the 2024 class. He becomes a huge pick-up for Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff. He joins an Alabama 2024 signing class that is ranked No. 2 in the nation per 247Sports Composite.

During his high school career, Williams accounted for 3,254 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns, along with more than 5,000-yards of total offense. He announced his reclassification from the 2025 class to the 2024 class last December.

Williams is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Feb. 9, his 17th birthday, two days after the signing day period opens on Feb. 7.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Williams: Five-star WR recommits to Alabama football