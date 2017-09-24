Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Sept 24

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United

LONDON - Newcastle United, buoyed by three consecutive victories and lying seventh in the Premier League, travel south to promoted Brighton, who have recorded just one win in their opening five matches.

La Liga

Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1000)

Getafe v Villarreal (1415)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (1630)

Las Palmas v Leganes (1630)

Real Sociedad v Valencia (1845)

La Liga matches on September 24, 2017

Serie A

Sampdoria v AC Milan (1030)

Cagliari v Chievo Verona (1300)

Crotone v Benevento (1300)

Verona v Lazio (1300)

Inter Milan v Genoa (1300)

Sassuolo v Bologna (1600)

Fiorentina v Atalanta Bergamo (1845)

Big-spending AC Milan have a tricky visit to Sampdoria while Inter Milan host Genoa in Serie A.

Bundesliga

Hanover 96 v Cologne (1330)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Hamburg (1600)

Bundesliga matches on September 24, 2017

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Stade Rennes (1300)

Racing Strasbourg v Nantes (1500)

Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (1900)

Ligue 1 matches on September 24, 2017

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta

Casey goes for FedExCup and $10 million bonus

Englishman Paul Casey goes for the biggest victory of his career when he seeks the FedEXCup and its $10 million bonus at the Tour Championship at East Lake, where he holds a two-stroke lead over Americans Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

NFL

Ravens play in London, Lions and Falcons clash in Detroit

The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at London's Wembley Stadium with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Detroit Lions in a clash of unbeaten in two of the 14 games on the National Football League schedule.

CRICKET

England v West Indies third one-day international, Bristol

England can take a 2-0 lead in the one-day series with victory at Bristol's County Ground, if the weather allows for a full match. England lead the five-match series 1-0 after the second ODI was rained off.

India v Australia - third one-day international, Indore

Australia must win the third ODI against India to stay alive in the series.

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open

Wozniacki plays Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo final

TOKYO - Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki meets Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the Pan Pacific Open.

MOTORCYCLING

Vinales on pole for Aragon MotoGP

MADRID - Maverick Vinales starts on pole ahead of fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, with Italian Valentino Rossi third just three weeks after suffering a broken leg.

BASEBALL

Cubs and Brewers meet up in Milwaukee

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, the top two teams in the National League Central Division, continue their playoff chase when they meet in Milwaukee while in the American League, the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

CYCLING

UCI Road World Championships

BERGEN, Norway - Peter Sagan of Slovakia is looking to claim a third straight world title on the demanding 267.5-km course in Bergen, with Australian Michael Matthews, France's Julian Alaphilippe, Norwegians Edvald Boassen Hagen and Alexander Kristoff, Belgian Greg van Avermaet and Colombian Fernando Gaviria also among the favourites.

ATHLETICS

World record the target at Berlin marathon

BERLIN - The trio of Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele and Wilson Kipsang will challenge for the world marathon record on Berlin's flat and quick city course, the stage for the last six world records.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.