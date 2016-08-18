Delve in and enter the final edition of Five Questions for the 2016 regular season. This week will feature analysis on many of the playoff teams and their expectations. The post Five Questions NFL Week 17: Postseason and Super Bowl predictions appeared first on Cover32.
Tags : Social : Atlanta Falcons season, Falcons–Saints rivalry, Matt Ryan, National Football League, Professional sports leagues in Locations : Atlanta, Georgia, New Orleans People : Alex Mack, Deuce McAllister, Jake Matthews, Matt Ryan, Ryan Schraeder
With Week 17 upon us, those leagues that save their fantasy championships for the last week of the NFL season are left to be decided. But the Week 17 championship is particularly complicated. For instance, many of my fantasy rankings this week reflect the likelihood that certain players may play but
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|6
|9
|0
|.400