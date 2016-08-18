Flowery Branch, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are holding out receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack from Super Bowl practice this week becaue of injuries. Mack is nursing a leg injury and is expected to practice next week and play in the Feb. 5 meeting with New England. Jones has a toe injury and is
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Case Veterinary Hospital in Savannah is playing a word game with its sign ahead of the face-off between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. On Monday morning, employees put up, "We're no Tom Brady, but we do deflate balls!" When owner Dr
There seems to be a perception that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan came out of nowhere this season. That’s not true.
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|6
|10
|0
|.375