Here's what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say to the media at the Super Bowl on Wednesday: (on his work ethic and preparation) “Yes, for sure. There's a lot of work to be done during the week to get yourself prepared and ready to play. I've got my routine. I like to sleep, so there
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant reflects on advice he got from Giants Hall-of-Fame DE Michael Strahan: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – On the night of Sept. 4, 2002, Michael Strahan was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end on his way to the Hall of Fame, and Matt Bryant was a rookie free agent kicker seemingly with
Emails exchanged between Super Bowl bound Atlanta Falcons reveal concern over rampant painkiller abuse in own locker room. Revelation comes to light amid lawsuit from former players suggesting NFL teams pushed drugs without regard to long-term health
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|6
|10
|0
|.375