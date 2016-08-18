Alex Mack looked pretty good a minute ago getting out and running as Falcons simulated their run game. We'll see what happens in live action.
Alex Mack, already dealing with fracture in left fibula, just almost tripped over a photographer after snapping the ball to Matt Ryan I warmups. Falcons staff member immediately yelled at photographer to get out the way
Falcons QB Matt Simms got a little attention from Lady Gaga while warming up.
