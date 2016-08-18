FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Ricardo Allen takes to heart his "eraser" role in the Atlanta Falcons' defensive scheme. Now the free safety has to erase one bad play from memory and focus on Saturday's divisional playoff matchup with Seattle. Allen was bothered all last week after missing a
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn admitted being a little sleepless about Seattle. In reflecting on moments from the regular season that ate at him most and helped mold him into a better coach, Quinn immediately pointed to the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks: a gut-wrenching
The preliminaries are out of the way in the NFL playoffs, and the heavyweights are about to take center stage. The divisional round often represents the best and most exciting weekend of the NFL season, and the four matchups on the horizon have a chance to live up to past levels and perhaps surpass them
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|6
|10
|0
|.375