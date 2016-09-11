Detroit Lions

2nd NFC North
 | 9-7
  • Passing Yards
    236.2 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    77.1 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    313.3 YPG
  • Michael Irvin sees Golden Tate as a No. 1 receiver
    detroitlions.com

    Tim Twentyman Senior Writer HOUSTON - Lions general manager Bob Quinn is always going to be on the lookout for more weapons to surround quarterback Matthew Stafford , but Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin believes the team already has the role of No. 1 receiver on the roster

  • WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions news out of Houston
    detroitlions.com

    Lindsay Selengowski Managing Editor Even though the Lions aren't one of the two teams gearing up to play in Super Bowl LI, there's still reason to pay attention to the news coming out of Houston. From commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference, to the Patriots and Falcons media sessions

  • Lions players expect to meet with Trump administration over race relations
    MLive.com

    HOUSTON -- Detroit Lions players such as DeAndre Levy and Johnson Bademosi have already participated in protests against Donald Trump. Now a pair of Lions are trying to schedule a meeting with the Trump administration itself to talk about race relations. Receiver Anquan Boldin and safety Glover Quin