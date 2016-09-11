Get ready for some new uniforms, Detroit Lions fans. A new Lions logo was seen circulating on the internet Wednesday morning, and a spokesman confirmed to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch that the team is indeed in the process of unveiling a new brand identity, complete with new logos, a new color scheme, and
Bob Quinn isn't making a pick for the winner of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots – his team he worked for for 16 seasons before being hired as general manger of the Detroit Lions a year ago -- but he wants the Lions to play for a championship as soon as possible.
Tim Twentyman Senior Writer The Detroit Lions are in offseason mode, so let's take a look at some important offseason dates: January 2 Beginning January 2, NFL clubs were permitted to begin signing free-agent players for 2017, including practice squad players with expiring contracts and street free
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188