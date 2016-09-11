The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are hiring interim head coach Doug Marrone on a permanent basis. The Jacksonville Jaguars have become the first of the six teams with open head-coaching vacancies to be filled. It’s just not the coach many were expecting.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Redskins signed safety Earl Wolff to a reserve/futures contract. Wolff spent two years with Philadelphia, which drafted him in the fifth round of 2013. A knee injury led to him going on IR in November 2014. He was cut in August 2015 and signed with Jacksonville's practice squad in late December
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188