HOUSTON, Texas – The noise may soften this offseason, and Marcedes Lewis said that's OK. Lewis while visiting Radio Row at Super Bowl LI Friday said he realizes there may not be as much giddy excitement and preseason buzz around the Jaguars this offseason – at least not as much as last offseason.
Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson discusses the changes in Jacksonville, including the return of Tom Coughlin, the departure of Gus Bradley and how the team is all business heading into 2017.
These franchises are infamous for abstract designs and clashing color schemes. The 5 ugliest NFL uniforms make the idea of losing in style impossible.
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188