ESPN.com news services The recently appointed NFLRA executive director says he plans to talk to union chief DeMaurice Smith about players publicly bashing officials and wants the NFL to make fines issued to players for such offenses made public. Scott Green told USA Today Sports that he is concerned
These franchises are infamous for abstract designs and clashing color schemes. The 5 ugliest NFL uniforms make the idea of losing in style impossible.
HOUSTON | Today in misguided opinions: The Atlanta Falcons' hiring of a Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator was similar to the Jaguars' hiring of a Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator. Just stop. In January 2013, the Jaguars poached Gus Bradley from the emerging Seahawks after they reached
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188