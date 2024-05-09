Report: Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones visiting Chiefs

Make it four visits in as many days, as former Jacksonville wide receiver Zay Jones is traveling to Kansas City to meet with the Chiefs on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jaguars released Jones last Wednesday, May 1. He began visiting teams as a free agent this week, meeting with Tennessee on Monday, Arizona on Tuesday and Dallas on Wednesday.

Jones signed with the Jaguars in 2022 and spent two seasons with the team, saving Jacksonville almost $4.2 million in salary cap space.

Jones posted 116 receptions, 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns over 22 starts and 25 appearances with Jacksonville, raising his seven-year statistical totals to 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. Every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan I’ve encountered or felt inspired by,” Jones said via social media last Wednesday after his release from the Jaguars.

“The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. Thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas.”

The Chiefs entered the offseason with a need at wide receiver, leading to their signing of free agent Marquise Brown and trade-up selection of Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Kansas City’s leading wide receiver from the 2023 campaign, Rashee Rice, is facing eight criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run car crash that occurred in Dallas, Texas in March. Rice has reportedly cooperated with law enforcement and accepted responsibility for the accident.

