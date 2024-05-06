Report: Ex-Jaguars WR Zay Jones visiting AFC South rival

Tennessee is reportedly set to host former Jacksonville wide receiver Zay Jones for a free-agent visit on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Jones has an obvious connection to Tennessee [offensive coordinator] Nick Holz, as the two were both in Jacksonville last year,” Rapoport noted. Holz served as Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator in 2023.

Jones was released by the Jaguars last Tuesday, after producing 116 receptions, 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns with the team over two seasons and 25 appearances, including 22 starts. He was limited to nine games in 2023 due to multiple injuries, however.

Seven years into his pro career, Jones has compiled 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. Every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan I’ve encountered or felt inspired by,” Jones said via social media on Wednesday after his release from the Jaguars.

“The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. Thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas.”

Jones would not be the only Jaguars’ receiver from last season to reunite with Holz this offseason with the Titans if he were to sign with the team. Tennessee snatched Jacksonville’s No. 1 receiver from 2023, Calvin Ridley, with a lucrative contract offer during free agency.

After posting 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns over 76 receptions during his lone season with the Jaguars, Ridley cashed in on a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans in March.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire