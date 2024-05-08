Another day, another free agent visit for former Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Former Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will make his third free-agent visit in as many days with the Cowboys, in his hometown of Dallas, hosting him on Wednesday, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Jones traveled to Arizona on Tuesday and Tennessee on Monday, following his release by Jacksonville last week. The move came after the Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Jones hauled in 116 receptions, 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns over 22 starts, 25 appearances and two seasons with the Jaguars. In his seven-year NFL career, he’s totaled 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. Every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan I’ve encountered or felt inspired by,” Jones said via social media last Wednesday after his release from the Jaguars.

“The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. Thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas.”

Dallas made one addition to its wide receiver room this offseason, its sixth-round selection of Ryan Flournoy, but otherwise did not upgrade the position, making Jones a potentially appealing veteran option for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones was born while his father, Robert Jones, played linebacker for the Cowboys, in 1995. The younger Jones played high school football at Austin (Texas) High.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire