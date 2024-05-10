Reports: Cardinals signing ex-Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to 1-year, $4.25 million deal

Zay Jones will join the Cardinals after they selected wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in last month's draft

Zay Jones is headed to Arizona.

The Cardinals struck a one-year, $4.25 million deal to sign the veteran wide receiver on Friday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, had been visiting with several teams before the reported signing, including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest WR addition for the Cardinals came on Draft night with Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona wasn’t done, and now Zay Jones comes aboard. https://t.co/cEe5idUKS0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2024

Zay Jones was released by the Jaguars last month after two seasons with the team. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jones will join the Cardinals as they look to revive their offense around quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whom they took with the No. 4 pick in last month's NFL Draft.

Jones, who was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills, had just 321 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season with the Jaguars. The 29-year-old missed several games due to a knee injury in the middle of the season, and he made just 34 catches on the year, his worst output since the 2020 campaign.

Jones was also arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in November after he allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child. That charge was dropped earlier this year.

Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022. But the team opted to release him after the NFL Draft — in which they took former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round — in a move that saved them nearly $4.5 million against the salary cap.

Although last season wasn’t great for Jones, both statistically and in terms of health, it came on the heels of the best season of his career. He had a career-high 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns on a career-best 82 receptions in 2022, his first year in Jacksonville. Clearly, the Cardinals are hoping Jones can bring that kind of output back this fall. After back-to-back 4-13 campaigns, they could certainly use it.