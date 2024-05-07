Report: Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones taking second free agent visit

Zay Jones’ free agency tour continues as the former Jacksonville wide receiver intends to meet with Arizona on Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Jones reportedly met with Jacksonville’s AFC South rival, Tennessee, on Monday.

The Jaguars released Jones on April 30 following two seasons with the team, following their first-round selection of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL draft. Jones signed a three-year contract worth $24 million, including $14 million guaranteed, with Jacksonville before the 2022 season.

Over that span, Jones compiled 116 receptions, 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games and 22 starts. In his seven-year NFL career, Jones has totaled 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. Every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan I’ve encountered or felt inspired by,” Jones said via social media on Wednesday after his release from the Jaguars.

“The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. Thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas.”

Arizona made Marvin Harrison Jr. the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL draft at No. 4 overall. The Cardinals also chose receiver Tehjaun Palmer in the sixth round.

