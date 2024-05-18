Preakness Stakes 2024: TV coverage and post time for Pimlico race

The 2024 Preakness Stakes runs tonight. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will look to continue on the path toward a Triple Crown title, which would be the first since Justify in 2018. With early favorite, Muth, scratched from the race, Mystik Dan's chances were looking more and more promising each day leading up to tonight.

Still, Mystik Dan is only racing against one horse who competed against him in the Kentucky Derby -- Catching Freedom. Each of the other six competitors were not involved in Louisville, meaning Mystik Dan could be in for a rude awakening against competition he's never experienced before. It's sure to be a thrilling race in Baltimore.

Here's when to watch the 149th annual running of the Preakness Stakes.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Coverage starts: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Stream the race: Watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes with a Peacock subscription

What time does the Preakness Stakes run?

The post time for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT.

