Zhilei Zhang KOs Deontay Wilder: Full results of Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5

jack baer
Staff writer
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JUNE 01: Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom is knocked down by Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry during the Heavyweight fight between Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom and Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry on the 5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom Fight Night card at Kingdom Arena on June 01, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Zhilei Zhang took out Deontay Wilder. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

In a fight between two knockout artists, Zhilei Zhang found home first, defeating former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder via KO in the fifth round.

Neither fighter looked very impressive all things considered, but it was an especially bad night for Wilder, who again looked tentative as the commentators speculated if his career was nearing its end. Both fighters seemed very aware of each other's power, but it was Zhang who was finding home.

Zhang clearly hurt Wilder in the second round, but couldn't finish it off. The ending came in surprising fashion, when an errant right hook left Wilder spinning, leaving him open to a brutal blow to the face from his opponent.

And that was it.

This was a must-win match for both fighters, and that leaves Wilder in an unenviable position. The former WBC champion has now lost four of his last five matches and simply hasn't looked the same since losing to Tyson Fury. He openly discussed retirement in the run-up for this fight and that is looking very possible right now.

Meanwhile, Zhang gets to stay alive after stumbling in the aftermath of his two wins over Joe Joyce. He lost to Joseph Parker via majority decision in March, but has now notched another big win at the age of 41.

Zhang's win was part of a clean sweep for Queensberry in its 5v5 against Matchroom, winning $3 million in Riyadh. Here's how everything went down live:

    RESULT: Zhilei Zhang def. Deontay Wilder by KO at 1:51 of Round 5

    Zhang KOs Wilder in Round 5 in a stunner! Wilder looked lost for most of the fight, then turned his back to Zhang before Zhang landed the huge right hand that floored the former champ.

    Down goes Wilder!!

    Round 4: A tiny bit better from Wilder, but still not enough to win the round. Zhang staying busier, but that isn't saying much. Slow-paced fight with not much action so far.

    Round 3: Zhang is making Wilder very uncomfortable. He hasn't found a home for his right hand and he's getting pummeled by the much bigger Zhang.

    Round 2: Zhang may have hurt Wilder and was unloading some shots in the corner that Wilder mostly avoided. Wilder doesn't look at all like the Wilder of old. Zhang is backing him down and taking it to the former champ.

    Round 1: A bit of a feeling out round between the two big men. Zhang's 68-pound size advantage is noticeable, but he didn't let his hands go much.

    Up next: The heavyweight main event between Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

    Result: Daniel Dubois stops Filip Hrgovic at 57 seconds of 8th round

    The ref has the ring doctor look at Hrgovic's cuts and the ref calls the bout!

    Round 7: Nice round for Dubois. Landed some big shots and is starting to take control. Hrgovic looks gassed and it's wild he is still standing. Saved by the bell perhaps

    Round 6: More punches from both sides, but Dubois looks strong.

    Did someone outlaw body punches and nobody told us?

    Either Dubois has a chin of steel or Hrgovic doesn't punch really hard.

    Round 5: Lots of action. Dubois looks like the fresher fighter even though he keeps getting hit.

    Update: The ref says the cut was caused by a punch, but no one expects this one to go the distance.

    Round 4: Hrgovic keeps landing but a cut from a head-butt earlier in the bout is giving him a little bit of trouble. Still, Hrgovic had a nice round.

    Round 3: Pace has slowed a little but defense remains just a mere suggestion. Dubois had a nice round, but Hrgovic got going near the end.

    Round 2: Hrgovic keeps landing on Dubois, but Dubois isn't going anywhere.

    Round 1: This fight is a banger. Two big boys just hitting each other. Hrgovic landing better early, but little effect on Dubois.

    Here we go! Hrgovic-Dubois is on

    The co-main is up next

    Next up is the interim IBF heavyweight title fight between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic is the -290 favorite in a bout that is not expected to go the distance.

    RESULT: Dmitry Bivol def. Malik Zinad by TKO at 2:06 of Round 6

    Bivol impressively stops Zinad in Round 6 to defend his WBA light heavyweight world title! Ref waves it off after Bivol lands several uncontested shots!

    Next up, is a light heavyweight title fight between Dmitry Bivol (-3000) and late replacement Malik Zinad (+1200). And, Zinad has already hit the canvas.

    RESULT: Hamzah Sheeraz def. Austin Williams by TKO at 0:45 of Round 11

    Sheeraz unloads and the ref waves off the fight and saves Williams from taking any more damage.

    Down goes Williams, who is saved by the bell! What a shot from Sheeraz!

    Sheeraz has looked great against Williams. "Ammo" came out with some fire at the start of Round 10, but unless he can somehow get a knockdown it's too little too late.

    Williams' right is swollen nearly shut and he's still just eating shot after shot from Sheeraz. Sheeraz could likely end the fight if he would just put some combos together.

    Williams is continuously getting tagged by Sheeraz, whose size and length is a real problem for the 160 pound division.

    Sheeraz's jab is on point vs. Williams. Both fighters have already been hurt early. This fight could be over sooner than later.

    Ford was super classy after the win and gave Ball his flowers.

    RESULT: Nick Ball def. Ray Ford by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)

    Nick Ball pulls off the upset! Incredible fight and definitely worth a rematch.

    What a war! Fight ends after 12 and the scorecards are likely to be all over the place. Tough one to score.

