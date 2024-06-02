Zhilei Zhang KOs Deontay Wilder: Full results of Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5

RESULT: Zhilei Zhang def. Deontay Wilder by KO at 1:51 of Round 5
Deontay Wilder gets knocked out in the 5th round 😳 #5vs5
(via @BetMGM)
pic.twitter.com/L21WZIfCCo
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 2, 2024
In a fight between two knockout artists, Zhilei Zhang found home first, defeating former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder via KO in the fifth round.
Neither fighter looked very impressive all things considered, but it was an especially bad night for Wilder, who again looked tentative as the commentators speculated if his career was nearing its end. Both fighters seemed very aware of each other's power, but it was Zhang who was finding home.
Zhang clearly hurt Wilder in the second round, but couldn't finish it off. The ending came in surprising fashion, when an errant right hook left Wilder spinning, leaving him open to a brutal blow to the face from his opponent.
And that was it.
Deontay Wilder gets knocked out in the 5th round 😳 #5vs5
(via @BetMGM)
pic.twitter.com/L21WZIfCCo
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 2, 2024
This was a must-win match for both fighters, and that leaves Wilder in an unenviable position. The former WBC champion has now lost four of his last five matches and simply hasn't looked the same since losing to Tyson Fury. He openly discussed retirement in the run-up for this fight and that is looking very possible right now.
Meanwhile, Zhang gets to stay alive after stumbling in the aftermath of his two wins over Joe Joyce. He lost to Joseph Parker via majority decision in March, but has now notched another big win at the age of 41.
Zhang's win was part of a clean sweep for Queensberry in its 5v5 against Matchroom, winning $3 million in Riyadh. Here's how everything went down live:
Deontay Wilder gets knocked out in the 5th round 😳 #5vs5
(via @BetMGM)
pic.twitter.com/L21WZIfCCo
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 2, 2024
Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang def. Deontay Wilder by KO at 1:51 of Round 5
Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois def. Filip Hrgovic by TKO at 0:57 of Round 8
Light heavyweight: Dmitry Bivol def. Malik Zinad by TKO at 2:06 of Round 6
Middleweight: Hamzah Sheeraz def. Austin Williams by TKO at 0:45 of Round 11
Featherweight: Nick Ball def. Ray Ford by split decision (115-113, 113-115, 115-113)
Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson def. Craig Richards by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109)
Follow the action right here on Yahoo Sports with our live blog where we'll be sharing all of the latest results and highlights throughout the entire card.
There is no common thread, no coherent explanation for six Champions League titles in 11 years.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walkoff win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Johnson was one of the NFL's top coaching prospects this offseason.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
Drew Gordon played all over Europe after a college career at UCLA and New Mexico.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.