2024 Preakness Stakes: Latest odds, field after morning-line favorite, Muth, scratched

In a surprising turn of events, the morning-line favorite competitor in the Preakness Stakes field, Muth, has been unexpectedly scratched from the race due to a sudden rise in the horse's temperature.

According to the Maryland Jockey Club, the decision to scratch Muth came after the horse's temperature reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit after arriving at Pimlico in Baltimore. At the post-position draw, Muth opened as the 8-5 favorite after winning the Arkansas Derby on March 30.

Undeterred by the unexpected change, the Kentucky Derby winning horse, Mystik Dan, now steps into the Preakness Stakes as the new favorite to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Here are the current odds, according to CBS Sports, for the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions and odds:

Horse: Mugatu | Morning odds: 20-1 Horse: Uncle Heavy | Morning odds: 20-1 Horse: Catching | Morning odds: Freedom 6-1 Horse: Muth | Scratched Horse: Mystik Dan | Morning odds: 5-2 Horse: Seize the Grey | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Just Steel | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Tuscan Gold | Morning odds: 8-1 Horse: Imagination | Morning odds: 6-1

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

