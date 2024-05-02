Catching Freedom jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby contender Catching Freedom walks off the track on a brisk morning, April 20, 2024, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

On the precipice of the 150th Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs is preparing for another historic event. Catching Freedom does not enter the race as the favorite. However, the Albaugh Family Stables colt is a popular pick among experts to upset the two favorites – Fierceness and Sierra Leone.

Not only has Catching Freedom won three of his five career races, but he has also never finished worse than fourth in a single race. Furthermore, Catching Freedom has increased its base speed score steadily in each race, rising from 83 Equibase Speed Score in October 2023 to 95 in March 2024. While 95 is not blazing speed, Catching Freedom's steady rise could put him in the upper 90's or low 100's when the Kentucky Derby finally rolls around. And that is dangerous for the rest of the field.

Here's everything to know about Catching Freedom ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby: Encino scratched from Kentucky Derby, clearing the way for Epic Ride to join field

Catching Freedom: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Sire: Constitution

Dam: Catch My Drift

Bred: Kentucky

Catching Freedom record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 10/1/23 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 83 11/9/23 Churchill Downs AlwOC 4 88 1/1/24 Oaklawn Park 2024 Smarty Jones 1 N/A 2/17/24 Fair Grounds 2024 Risen Star 3 91 3/23/24 Fair Grounds 2024 Louisiana Derby 1 95

Career Earnings: $877,350

Catching Freedom: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Kaitlin Free: Catching Freedom to finish outside the top-5

Although Catching Freedom is a popular pick outside of the top-two Sierra Leone and Fierceness, he is clearly not everyone's cup of tea. Churchill Downs reporter Kaitlin Free predicts a sixth-place finish for Catching Freedom, behind other horses with far worse odds like Stronghold (20-1 odds).

Vance Hanson: Catching Freedom to win

Although Catching Freedom has not displayed 100+ speed as of yet, Hanson seems to believe that Catching Freedom's potential has yet to be reached. Against strong competition, Catching Freedom has shown an ability to compete with the best of the best even if it doesn't result in a win, like when Catching Freedom finished third behind Derby frontrunner Sierra Leone at the Risen Star in February.

Odds: 8-1

Post number: 4

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Catching Freedom