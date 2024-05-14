Preakness 2024 odds, post positions and how to watch second leg of Triple Crown

As Mystik Dan returns to the track in search of winning the second leg to horse racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes field boasts eight other horses prepared to halt history.

Catching Freedom and Just Steel join Mystik Dan as the only horses running in this year's Preakness that also ran the Kentucky Derby. Saturday's race will mark the first time since 2012 that the Derby winner isn't the favorite to win at Pimlico Race Course. Muth, which is trained by Bob Baffert, starts as the 8-5 favorite.

Justify was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and he went on to claim the Triple Crown in 2018.

Here's what you need to know about the odds and post positions for the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan gets some pets from assistant trainer Ray Bryner at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 13, 2024.

Preakness 2024 odds, post positions

Odds as of Tuesday, May 14

Mugatu, Joe Bravo (20-1) Uncle Heavy, Irad Ortiz Jr. (20-1) Catching Freedom, Flavien Prat (6-1) Muth, Juan Hernandez (8-5) Mystik Dan, Brian Hernandez Jr. (5-2) Seize the Grey, Jaime Torres (15-1) Just Steel, Joel Rosario (15-1) Tuscan Gold, Tyler Gaffalione (8-1) Imagination, Frankie Dettori (6-1)

How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18

Coverage starts : 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

Post time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

TV: NBC (starting at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

Who won 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure, who was a 4-1 favorite to win the Preakness, beat seven other horses to cross the finish line at 1:55.12.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Preakness 2024 odds, favorite as Mystik Dan goes for win at Pimlico