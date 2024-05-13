2024 Preakness Stakes post position draw: Where Derby winner Mystik Dan, others will start

Could the horse racing world be on Triple Crown watch?

The build-up for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is officially underway with Monday's post position draw, just days before the race takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. And all eyes were on Mystik Dan to see what spot 2024 Kentucky Derby winner got.

There was uncertainty if Mystik Dane would compete in the Preakness, but trainer Kenny McPeek said this past weekend the Derby winner would race at Pimlico. Therefore, Mystik Dan has a chance to win the second leg of the Triple Crown and, if successful in the Preakness, seek to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win all three legs of the Triple Crown with a victory in the Belmont Stakes on June 8, 2024.

Monday's draw determined the starting gate for each horse at Pimlico and could be the key to winning. Here are the post positions for the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions

Here's where each horse landed, in addition to the horse's jockey and odds in parentheses:

Mugatu, Joe Bravo (20-1) Uncle Heavy, Irad Ortiz Jr. (20-1) Catching Freedom, Flavien Prat (6-1) Muth, Juan Hernandez (8-5) Mystik Dan, Brian Hernandez Jr. (5-2) Seize the Grey, Jaime Torres (15-1) Just Steel, Joel Rosario (15-1) Tuscan Gold, Tyler Gaffalione (8-1) Imagination, Frankie Dettori (6-1)

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 2024 Preakness Stakes is Saturday, May 18. The race will air on NBC with the post time approximately at 6:50 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Preakness Stakes post position draw: Starting spots for 2024 race