Reports: Texans signing WR Nico Collins to $72 million extension

The Houston Texas are continuing to invest in their offense around quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Per multiple reports, the Texans are signing wide receiver Nico Collins to a $72 million contract extension. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that the deal is for three years. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the extension has a max value of $75 million and includes a guaranteed $52 million.

Collins, 25, emerged as one of the NFL's most productive receivers and a favorite target of Stroud's last season during Stroud's rookie campaign. In 15 games including 10 starts in 2023, Collins tallied 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. It was by far the most productive of his three NFL seasons.

Collins' production helped Stroud to a historic rookie campaign as he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Stroud exceeded all reasonable expectations in 2023 while completing 63.9% of his passes for 8.2 yards per attempt and 273.9 yards per game with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the NFL in interception ratio and passing yards per game.

His performance helped lead the Texans to an AFC South title and their first playoff berth since 2019. They then defeated the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

The Texans have since added weapons around Stroud by trading for four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon in the offseason. Diggs will now anchor a stacked receiving unit that features Collins and 2023 breakout rookie Tank Dell.

The Texans have now secured Collins' services through the 2027 season on a lucrative extension with a significant raise. Collins was entering the season on the final year of a four-year, $4.87 million rookie contract with a 2024 base salary of $3.1 million after being selected in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Expectations in Houston are high for next season and beyond.