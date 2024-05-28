Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will once again face the Los Angeles Sparks tonight, this time on the Fever's home turf. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever broke their season-long losing streak on Friday when they faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks, winning 78-73. While they went on to lose to the Las Vegas Aces the following night, fans are hoping that Clark has finally found her groove in the league. Tonight, the Fever host the Sparks on their own home turf, testing that hope. Despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. So next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Los Angeles Sparks tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Sparks vs. Fever game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks:

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a home game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks game tips off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Los Angeles vs. Indiana game channel:

The Sparks at Fever game game will air on NBA TV, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream through DirecTV, Fubo or an NBA League Pass subscription.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks game without cable:

DirecTV Choice Watch NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, ESPN2, ION Try free at DirecTV

NBA League Pass Stream select NBA TV coverage $14.99/month at NBA

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

