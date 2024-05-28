NBA Playoffs: Celtics rally again past Pacers to secure sweep, spot in NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are NBA Finals bound. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

For the third time in four games, the Indiana Pacers held a late fourth quarter lead.

For the third time in four games, the Boston Celtics erased it. Boston rallied from an 89-82 fourth-quarter deficit Monday night to secure a 105-102 win over the Pacers for a second comeback in two games in Indianapolis.

The win secures a 4-0 series win for the Celtics and a spot in the NBA Finals. Boston will take on the winner between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA championship. The Mavericks hold a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals and have a chance to secure their own series sweep at home Tuesday night.

Boston trailed for most of the fourth quarter before tying the game at 102-102 on a Jaylen Brown floater. Then Derrick White secured the first Celtics lead of the quarter at 105-102 on a 3-pointer with 43.9 seconds remaining.

THE SHOT THAT STAMPED A FINALS BERTH 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KjDb01HFen — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 28, 2024

It proved to be the last bucket of the game and the series as the Celtics stunned the Pacers home crowd for a second straight game. Boston vanquished Indiana as the Pacers played a second consecutive game without All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sat Games 3 and 4 with a hamstring strain.

The Pacers appeared to be in control and destined to force a Game 5 until the game's final minutes. With the Celtics closing the gap, Pascal Siakam hit a layup in traffic to extend Indiana's lead to 102-98 with 3:32 remaining. But the Pacers didn't score again.

Over the last 3:32, the Pacers went 0-4 from the field and turned the ball over twice. Andrew Nembhard's last-gasp 3-point attempt to match White's missed the mark with 32.1 seconds remaining. Jayson Tatum secured the rebound for the Celtics, and Indiana never possessed the ball again.

For the Pacers, the conclusion signaled ultimate heartbreak in a series filled with frustration. They led Game 1 in Boston, 115-110 in the final two minutes before losing in overtime. They led Saturday's Game 3 at home by 18 points, but blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in a 114-11 Celtics win.

Monday's loss was more of the same. Indiana was a possession away from winning any one of those three games. But the Celtics made the plays down the stretch each time to secure the series victory.

Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics in an other sensational effort while posting 29 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. He shot 11 of 22 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point distance. He averaged 29.8 points per game in the series and hit the clutch Game 1 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. He earned ECF MVP for his efforts.

This story will be updated.