POLL: Grade the Broncos’ 2024 NFL draft class
The Denver Broncos made eight picks (and acquired a ninth player via trade) during the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend.
With their first pick, the Broncos drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, coach Sean Payton’s new quarterback of the future. After that, Denver added Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round and Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round.
The Broncos wrapped up their draft class with a cornerback, a running back, a receiver and an offensive lineman. Here’s the full list of picks:
Round 1, pick No. 12: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Round 3, pick No. 76: OLB Jonah Elliss, Utah
Round 4, pick No. 102: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Round 5, pick No. 145: CB Kris Abram-Draine, Missouri
Round 5, pick No. 147: RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Round 7, pick No. 235: WR Devaughn Vele, Utah
Round 7, pick No. 256: IOL Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
Trade: Round 6 in 2026: DE John Franklin-Myers (via NYJ)
What grade would you give Denver for the 2024 draft class? Vote in our poll below: