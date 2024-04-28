POLL: Grade the Broncos’ 2024 NFL draft class

The Denver Broncos made eight picks (and acquired a ninth player via trade) during the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend.

With their first pick, the Broncos drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, coach Sean Payton’s new quarterback of the future. After that, Denver added Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round and Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round.

The Broncos wrapped up their draft class with a cornerback, a running back, a receiver and an offensive lineman. Here’s the full list of picks:

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire