Broncos select Kris Abrams-Draine in 5th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos have selected Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine with the 145th pick (5th round) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Abrams-Draine (5-11, 179 pounds) was one of the fastest corners in the NFL combine, running a 4.44 40 yard dash. A former wide receiver, he led the Tigers with four interceptions and 13 pass break-ups in 2023, en route to a First-team All-SEC selection and a second-team AP All-American.

In 43 games at Missouri, Abrams-Draine had 136 total tackles (104 solo, 32 assisted) seven interceptions and 34 passes defended.

In 2022, he led Missouri with 14 pass breakups, starting 12 games. In 2021, Abrams-Draine switched from being a wide receiver to corner, where he excelled, with 37 tackles and three interceptions.

Abrams-Draine may be a bit undersized at his size and weight, but his speed could prove to be an asset against the speedsters of the AFC West, and across the NFL. He joins Patrick Surtain, Ja’Quan McMillian and the other Denver secondary members in a big boost to the defense side of the ball.

