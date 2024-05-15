Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco ejected after foreign substance check early in win over A's

The Astros beat the A's 2-1 in extra innings on Tuesday night in Houston after Ronel Blanco's ejection

Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, is now likely facing 10 game suspension. (AP/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected on Tuesday night after a foreign substance check in their 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Third base umpire Laz Diaz inspected Blanco’s glove and then ejected him before the start of the fourth inning on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. His glove was confiscated after the umpires passed it around during the inspection while Blanco pleaded his case. Blanco then walked away and watched while the umpires opted to throw him out.

Ronel Blanco has been ejected from the game after a foreign substance was found on his glove. pic.twitter.com/cO2Tuev4iQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 15, 2024

Blanco is now likely facing a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's foreign substance policy, something the league started cracking down on midway through the 2021 season.

Blanco got off to a historic start to the season earlier this spring. He threw his first career no-hitter on April 1, which marked the only one of the MLB season so far, while leading the Astros to a 10-0 blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco threw the no-hitter in what was just the eighth start of his career, too.

Then in his next start, he backed it up perfectly. Blanco ended up going 14 straight innings and 44 outs without allowing a hit, which was the best start to a season by a pitcher since at least 1961. Those two outings quickly earned him a regular spot in the pitching rotation in Houston.

Ronel Blanco SP - HOU - #56 2024 - false season 44.1 IP 2.23 ERA 1.02 WHIP 41 K 20 BB

Blanco holds a 2.23 ERA and a 4-0 record in more than 44 innings on the mound this season. The 30-year-old had allowed four hits and struck out a single batter through three innings before he was ejected. He was replaced on the mound by Tayler Scott.

Though the Astros took the lead early on a Alex Bregman solo home run in the second, Brent Rooker hit an RBI single in the eighth to tie the game up and eventually force extra innings. It wasn't until Victor Caratini hit a deep shot into center in the 10th inning that the Astros finally pulled ahead to grab the 2-1 win.

The Astros now hold a 17-25 record. After losing eight of their first 10 to start the season, the Astros have won five of their last six — including a 9-2 win over the A’s to kick off their series in Houston on Monday night. The loss dropped the A's, who have lost three straight and five of their last six, to 19-25 on the year.