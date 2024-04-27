Broncos select WR Troy Franklin in 4th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos have selected wide receiver Troy Franklin with the 102nd pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Denver traded up to the 102nd pick by way of the Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle received the 121st overall pick.

Franklin (6-2, 170 pounds) will have the advantage of knowing the new Denver quarterback, as Franklin and fellow first-round draftee Bo Nix were teammates at the University of Oregon. According to Mike Klis, when Nix held a private workout with the Broncos, Franklin ran routes for Nix.

In three years as a Duck, Franklin played in 30 games, snatching 160 passes for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns.

In 2023, Franklin was named a 2023 2nd Team All-American. His 1.383 rec yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 were both school records, when Nix was under center.

Sports Illustrated recently noted that Franklin may be able to become a deep threat and a contested catch beast at the pro level. Draft Wire also had Franklin as the 60thbest player in their top 200 players, two spots behind Denver’s third round selection, Jonah Elliss.

Franklin joins wide receivers Marvin Mims, Courtland Sutton and Lil’Jordan Humphrey in a relatively young receiver room in Denver, where he may become a primary target for whoever becomes the 2024 Broncos starting quarterback.

