Broncos select C Nick Garguilo in 7th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos used the 256th overall pick on center Nick Garguilo on Saturday. It was their final selection of the 2024 NFL draft.

Garguilo (6-5, 318 pounds) definitely brings tremendous size and strength from his time at the University of South Carolina. At the NFL combine, he ran a 5.25 40-yard dash.

Garguilo was a five-year player at Yale University and the University of South Carolina. He started 36 of the 37 games he played in. He redshirted his freshman year (2018) and did not play during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season. At Yale, he was the only team captain named in 2022, and started 10 games. His 2021 season was cut short by a broken leg.

In 2023, Garguilo was a graduate transfer player who went to the University of South Carolina, where he was also named a team captain. As a Gamecock, he started all 12 games, named Third Team All-SEC by the College Football Network, and was a co-winner of South Carolina’s Gamecock Toughness Award.

Denver was in need of a versatile offensive lineman, and they certainly got their man in Garguilo.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire