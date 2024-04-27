Broncos acquire Jets pass rusher John Franklin-Myers in draft day deal

The Denver Broncos have been busy on Day 3 of the NFL draft. From moving up in the fourth round to pick quarterback Bo Nix’s number one target at the University of Oregon to two selections in three picks in the fifth round, the Broncos show they aren’t done yet.

The Denver Broncos have traded a 2026 sixth round pick for New York Jets pass rusher John Franklin-Myers. Within the past week, the Jets sent quarterback Zach Wilson and Franklin-Myers to the Mile High City.

Franklin-Myers is a fifth-year veteran from the Jets, who has played in 52 games across four seasons in green. Franklin-Myers has totaled 19.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 135 total tackles in his professional career.

The Broncos are seeking to boost a youth movement on the defensive line, after selecting Jonah Elliss in the third round of the draft, a veteran pass-rusher in Jonathan Cooper and a third-year man in Nik Bonitto.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire