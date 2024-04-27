Broncos select EDGE Jonah Elliss in 3rd round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos used the 76th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select edge rusher Jonah Elliss from the University of Utah on Friday night.

Elliss (6-3, 232 pounds) was a three-year player for the Utes, where he played 30 games. Elliss finished his collegiate career with 16.0 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

In 2023, Elliss was a Consensus All-American, when he had his best season. In the Pac-12’s final year, Elliss contributed with 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 37 total tackles (23 solo, 14 assisted), three defensed passes and one forced fumble.

Elliss was rated the 58th best prospect on Draft Wire’s top 200 players by Jeff Risdon.

Football runs in Elliss’ family. His brother Kaden played at Idaho and is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. His other brothers Christian and Noah signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, with Christian also appearing in games with the New England Patriots. Elliss’ father, Luther Elliss was the team chaplain for the 2015 Denver Broncos, when the team won their third championship.

The pick was announced by Broncos legend and former tight end Tony Scheffler.

Next pick: Round 4, 121st overall

