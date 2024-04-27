Broncos select RB Audric Estime in 5th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos selected Notre Dame running back Audric Estime with the 147th pick in the NFL draft.

Estime (6-1, 215 pounds) was a three-year veteran from South Bend, Indiana, where he was a big part of the offense for the Irish. Estime finished his college career with 373 rushing attempts, 2,321 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. In 2023, Estime was named a Second-team AP All-American, when he ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 210 carries.

During the NFL combine, Estime ran the slowest 40-yard dash among running backs at a 4.71, but at Notre Dame’s pro day, Estime ran a 4.58 40. He also had a 10 foot-5 inch broad jump during the combine.

Although he may not be a lightning-fast runner, Estime has drawn comparisons to current Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Estime has the ability to shed tackles and carry defenders for yards after contact. Estime joins Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in the Broncos’ running back room prior to the 2024 season.

