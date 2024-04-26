Broncos select QB Bo Nix in 2024 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Nix (6-2, 214 pounds) was considered by most pundits to be the fifth-best quarterback in this year’s class behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Those four QBs and Michael Penix were picked above Nix on Thursday.

Nix spent the first three years of his college career at Auburn, completing 59.4% of his passes for 7,251 yards with 39 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season and went on to complete 74.9% of his passes for 8,101 yards with 74 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in two seasons (27 games) with the Ducks.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Nix to Tony Romo, who went undrafted out of Eastern Illinois in 2003 and went on to reach four Pro Bowls during his 13-year career in the NFL (11 years as a starter).

After five years in college, Nix now enters the NFL as a 24-year-old rookie.

