Pirates rally twice late to top Brewers in 10th, sweep five-game series

Josh Bell hit a walk-off two-run double in the 10th inning Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their sixth straight game, 7-6 over Milwaukee, and swept a five-game series against the visiting Brewers.

Facing Milwaukee reliever Dan Jennings (3-3), Bell drove the ball to the wall in center as rain began to pour, bringing home Gregory Polanco and Colin Moran, who had each singled.

The Brewers, who have lost six in a row and eight of 10, had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th against Tanner Anderson (1-0) on an RBI single by Brett Phillips, who in the eighth hit a tiebreaking three-run triple.

Corey Dickerson had a two-run homer, a double and scored twice for Pittsburgh, which has won eight of nine.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin gave up two runs, one of them unearned because of his throwing error, in 5 1/3 innings. His only hit allowed was Dickerson's homer. He struck out two and walked none.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove gave up five runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks. He threw a season-high 106 pitches.

Travis Shaw hit his 18th homer, to right, to lead off the second for Milwaukee's first lead of the series.

After Musgrove reached on Chacin's error in the third, Dickerson hit his seventh homer, to right, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Milwaukee tied it in the sixth as Tyler Saladino drove in Christian Yelich, who had reached on a one-out double.

Phillips' triple to right-center in the eighth cleared the bases for a 5-2 Brewers lead, chasing Musgrove.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dickerson doubled with two outs and scored on Starling Marte's single to right to make it 5-3.

Moran scored on Jordy Mercer's double-play grounder in the ninth to make it 5-4, and pinch hitter David Freese hit an RBI triple to tie it.

Pittsburgh second baseman Josh Harrison left with left hamstring tightness and was replaced by Max Moroff. He pulled up running to first in the fifth.

--Field Level Media