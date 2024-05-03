NBA playoffs: Bucks G Patrick Beverley chucks ball at multiple Pacers fans amid elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks' elimination by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs was ugly. Patrick Beverley made it so much uglier.

In the final minutes of the Bucks' series-deciding 120-98 loss in Game 6, Beverley was seen on the TNT broadcast chucking a ball at a female Pacers fan and hitting her in the head. He then requested the ball from a different fan and harshly threw it back at him.

Beverley proceeded to jaw with the fans behind him as his Bucks teammates and coaches and security dealt with the situation.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

Beverley will almost certainly be disciplined by the NBA. He was not ejected for the incident, but did not appear in the game again.

Beverley scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting with five assists, two rebounds and zero turnovers. He posted a message of congratulations to the Pacers after the game, without acknowledging the incident.

Damn belt 2 A$$ 🤦🏾‍♂️ @PatBevPod Congratulations Indy — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

He didn't make friends after the game either, as he bizarrely refused to answer questions from an ESPN reporter because she admitted to not subscribing to his podcast.

After taking a question from a different reporter, Beverley then demanded the reporter leave the scrum.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

It was a rough night for the Bucks overall, as the Pacers took control quickly and led by double digits for the entire fourth quarter. Milwaukee entered the game with renewed hopes of staving off elimination after its big win in Game 5 and the return of Damian Lillard, but were still shorthanded. Giannis Antetokounmpo wound up missing the entire series due to a calf injury sustained late in the regular season.

The Pacers will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals while the Bucks will head straight into an offseason with a number of tough questions after a midseason coaching change. Beverley is a pending free agent.