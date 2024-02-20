Advertisement

Penn State’s 2025 football commitment tracker

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Penn State got off to a fast start with assembling its Class of 2025 on the recruiting trail. James Franklin and his staff quickly put together a class ranking in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings even before the Class of 2024 was wrapping up for good. An early focus on defense was noticeable with Penn State’s recruiting plans for the Class of 2025 and some key players from neighboring states were among the early highlights of the recruiting class.

We will be keeping tabs on the Penn State Class of 2025 all the way through the recruiting cycle up until the commitments sign with Penn State. Should there be any players backing off their commitment, we will track their status as well as their recruiting process plays out.

This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on February 20, 2024.

DJ McClary

  • Henry Snyder (Jersey City, NJ)

  • Linebacker

  • 6′-1″, 210 lb

  • Committed: Sept. 24, 2023

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

 

Kiandrea Barker

  • The Woodlands (Beebe, AR)

  • Running back

  • 5′-11″, 185 lb

  • Committed: April 16, 2023

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Dayshaun Burnett

  • Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)

  • Linebacker

  • 6′-3″, 215 lb

  • Committed: February 7, 2024

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Alex Tatsch

  • Greater Latrobe (Latrobe, PA)

  • Linebacker

  • 6′-2″, 215 lb

  • Committed: February 4, 2024

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

 

Brady O'Hara

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Tiqwai Hayes

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Bekkem Kritza

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Omari Gaines

  • Malcolm X Shabazz (Newark, NJ)

  • Safety

  • 6′-2″, 175 lb

  • Committed: March 28, 2023

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

 

Lyrick Samuel

  • Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

  • Wide receiver

  • 6′-3″, 170 lb

  • Committed: February 19, 2024

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐

 

Owen Aliciene

  • Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT)

  • Offensive tackle

  • 6′-7″, 270 lb

  • Committed: January 21, 2024

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Michael Troutman

  • DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

  • Interior offensive lineman

  • 6′-2″, 275 lb

  • Committed: February 11, 2024

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐

 

Xxavier Thomas

  • Central Catholic (Canonsburg, PA)

  • Cornerback

  • 5′-10″, 160 lb

  • Committed: December 21, 2023

247Sports

Rivals.com

On3

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

