Penn State’s 2025 football commitment tracker

Penn State got off to a fast start with assembling its Class of 2025 on the recruiting trail. James Franklin and his staff quickly put together a class ranking in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings even before the Class of 2024 was wrapping up for good. An early focus on defense was noticeable with Penn State’s recruiting plans for the Class of 2025 and some key players from neighboring states were among the early highlights of the recruiting class.

We will be keeping tabs on the Penn State Class of 2025 all the way through the recruiting cycle up until the commitments sign with Penn State. Should there be any players backing off their commitment, we will track their status as well as their recruiting process plays out.

This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on February 20, 2024.

DJ McClary

Henry Snyder (Jersey City, NJ)

Linebacker

6′-1″, 210 lb

Committed: Sept. 24, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Kiandrea Barker

The Woodlands (Beebe, AR)

Running back

5′-11″, 185 lb

Committed: April 16, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Dayshaun Burnett

Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)

Linebacker

6′-3″, 215 lb

Committed: February 7, 2024

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Alex Tatsch

Greater Latrobe (Latrobe, PA)

Linebacker

6′-2″, 215 lb

Committed: February 4, 2024

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Brady O'Hara

North Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)

Tight end

6′-6″, 255 lb

Committed: September 26, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Tiqwai Hayes

Aliquippa (Aliquippa, PA)

Running back

5′-10″, 190 lb

Committed: September 25, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Bekkem Kritza

Fairview (Boulder, CO)

Quarterback

6′-5″, 185 lb

Committed: November 14, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Omari Gaines

Malcolm X Shabazz (Newark, NJ)

Safety

6′-2″, 175 lb

Committed: March 28, 2023

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Lyrick Samuel

Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

Wide receiver

6′-3″, 170 lb

Committed: February 19, 2024

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Owen Aliciene

Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT)

Offensive tackle

6′-7″, 270 lb

Committed: January 21, 2024

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Michael Troutman

DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

Interior offensive lineman

6′-2″, 275 lb

Committed: February 11, 2024

247Sports On3 ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Xxavier Thomas

Central Catholic (Canonsburg, PA)

Cornerback

5′-10″, 160 lb

Committed: December 21, 2023

247Sports On3 N/A N/A N/A

