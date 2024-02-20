Penn State’s 2025 football commitment tracker
Penn State got off to a fast start with assembling its Class of 2025 on the recruiting trail. James Franklin and his staff quickly put together a class ranking in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings even before the Class of 2024 was wrapping up for good. An early focus on defense was noticeable with Penn State’s recruiting plans for the Class of 2025 and some key players from neighboring states were among the early highlights of the recruiting class.
We will be keeping tabs on the Penn State Class of 2025 all the way through the recruiting cycle up until the commitments sign with Penn State. Should there be any players backing off their commitment, we will track their status as well as their recruiting process plays out.
This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on February 20, 2024.
DJ McClary
Henry Snyder (Jersey City, NJ)
Linebacker
6′-1″, 210 lb
Committed: Sept. 24, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kiandrea Barker
The Woodlands (Beebe, AR)
Running back
5′-11″, 185 lb
Committed: April 16, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Dayshaun Burnett
Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)
Linebacker
6′-3″, 215 lb
Committed: February 7, 2024
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Alex Tatsch
Greater Latrobe (Latrobe, PA)
Linebacker
6′-2″, 215 lb
Committed: February 4, 2024
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Brady O'Hara
North Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tight end
6′-6″, 255 lb
Committed: September 26, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Tiqwai Hayes
Aliquippa (Aliquippa, PA)
Running back
5′-10″, 190 lb
Committed: September 25, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Bekkem Kritza
Fairview (Boulder, CO)
Quarterback
6′-5″, 185 lb
Committed: November 14, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Omari Gaines
Malcolm X Shabazz (Newark, NJ)
Safety
6′-2″, 175 lb
Committed: March 28, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Lyrick Samuel
Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)
Wide receiver
6′-3″, 170 lb
Committed: February 19, 2024
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Owen Aliciene
Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT)
Offensive tackle
6′-7″, 270 lb
Committed: January 21, 2024
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Michael Troutman
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Interior offensive lineman
6′-2″, 275 lb
Committed: February 11, 2024
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
⭐⭐⭐
Xxavier Thomas
Central Catholic (Canonsburg, PA)
Cornerback
5′-10″, 160 lb
Committed: December 21, 2023
247Sports
Rivals.com
On3
N/A
N/A
N/A