2025 Four-star in-state linebacker Alex Tatsch commits to Penn State

On Sunday evening, Penn State received its ninth commitment from the Class of 2025, which currently ranks as the sixth-best class in the nation according to 247Sports, when inside linebacker Alex Tatsch pledged his commitment to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

Tatsch, a Latrobe, PA native, is a four-star and top-10 Pennsylvania recruit. His quickness and elite ball skills make him a prototypical middle linebacker who can cover.

Tatsch had this to say to Rivals.com on his commitment and new Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen:

“I feel like the best fit for me,” Tatsch said. “Everything about it – the fit, high level football, teammates, the campus, all the coaches there – I feel like it’s the best fit for me. I think we can do some special things there.” “It was good talking to coach Allen,” he said. “I got to know him better and see his mind behind football and how he teaches the game. I enjoyed it and I think he does it the right way. He thinks I can do a little bit of everything. As far as the position, I’m definitely an inside guy for him. He thinks I could be on the field for the 4-3 or 4-2-5.”

Tatsch’s ranking has a great chance of increasing as the Class of 2025 gets more flushed out after National Signing Day takes place this Wednesday for the 2024 class.

Tatsch joins New Jersey native DJ McClary as the two linebackers in the Class of 2025. Both are considered inside linebackers and should be a noteworthy duo during their time at State College.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire